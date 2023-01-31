ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

VIDEO: Victim Count Now 11 in Lakeland Shooting

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

(Lakeland, Fla) The victim count from Monday's mass shooting in Lakeland is now 11.

Police chief Sam Taylor says one person walked into the hospital this morning with non-life threatening injuries. Two men are still in critical condition---one has been taken to Tampa General Hospital for surgery. As for suspects, Taylor said detectives are very focused. "We have people that we're very interested in. We just don't have our hands on them yet." Reports have indicated that police are looking for four people.

Taylor also says it appears detectives have found the dark blue Nissan sedan that may have been involved in the shooting near Iowa Ave. and Plum St. "There's some lab work and some processing that needs to be done on this vehicle," Taylor said, "but we have a high level of confidence that this is the vehicle that we were looking for."

Meanwhile, those who live in the neighborhood say they're afraid of retribution. "It's just sad that (children) have to witness the things that go on out here," one woman said. "There's lots of drug activity every single day, and it seems like no one does anything about it."

A $5-thousand reward has been set up for information that would lead to arrests in the case.

