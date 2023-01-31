Collins Hill grad Drew Swick promoted to Eagles' head football coach

Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett dominant in run to Region 7-AAAAAAA Traditional wrestling crown
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s wrestling team had nine weight-class champions Saturday on the way to the Region 7-AAAAAAA Traditional championship. The Bulldogs, who advanced all 14 wrestlers to next week’s sectionals, also had three runner-up finishes, one third-place finisher and one fourth-place finisher. North won with 291.5 points to finish ahead of runner-up Norcross’ 214. Discovery was third at 176, followed by Peachtree Ridge (fourth, 117), Meadowcreek (fifth, 110), Duluth (sixth, 81) and Berkmar (seventh, 55).
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge rallies for another win
LOGANVILLE — Down two goals for the second straight game, Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team rallied for its second consecutive comeback win Friday night. The Lions stormed back to a 3-2 win over Grayson on Dominik Kosut’s game-winning goal in the 77th minute. Brody Schroeder scored two goals in the victory, while Daniel Romero, Juan Gallego Garzon and Zain Arfoosh had an assist each.
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill posts wins over South Gwinnett
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s tennis teams swept South Gwinnett on Friday. The Eagles won the boys match 5-0 behind a singles sweep from Justin Lee, Binson Le and Daniel Kim. Dylan Ton and Cooper Smith earned the No. 1 doubles point, while Ambrose Bussey and Anh Ho won at No. 2 doubles.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett puts 22 high school basketball players on Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team
A total of 22 Gwinnett high school basketball players were named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team released Friday. The local selections included the following boys players — Archer’s Kahmare Holmes, Grayson’s Gicarri Harris, Chad Moodie and Amir Taylor, Lanier’s Osmar Garcia-Araujo, Norcross’ Bilal Abdur-Rahman, Samarion Bond, Lamariyon Jordan and Mier Panoam and Parkview’s Jacob Wilkins.
dawgnation.com
Senior Bowl wrap: Georgia players Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith and Jack Podlesny close out careers
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon closed their Georgia careers as national champs, but their Senior Bowl all-star team was on the wrong end of a 27-10 final score on Saturday. The National team emerged victorious over the American at Hancock Whitney Stadium,...
gwinnettprepsports.com
South Gwinnett football signing class grows to six players
South Gwinnett’s football signing class grew to six seniors on Wednesday. The Comets headed to the next level are linebacker Tymere Burton to Charlotte, wide receiver/defensive back Pierre Ford to Tennessee State, defensive back Darius Owens to Akron, linebacker Jay Miller to Bethany College, defensive back Ike Eneude to Johnson C. Smith and wide receiver/tight end Caleb Collins to Fullerton College.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan boys, girls sweep state championships in swimming and diving
ATLANTA — Wesleyan’s swimming and diving teams swept the Class AAA-A state championships Saturday night at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. The Wolves claimed the girls state title with 300 points, finishing ahead of runner-up St. Vincent’s Academy’s 282. Whitefield Academy was a distant third at 215. Hebron Christian’s girls, with five swimmers, tied for 11th with 70 points.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Gicarri Harris leads Grayson past Parkview
LILBURN — Gicarri Harris and Grayson rolled to a 71-47 victory at Parkview in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball on Friday. Harris had 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Chad Moodie (12 points, eight rebounds, seven blocks, two steals), C.J. Hyland (10 points, two rebounds) and Amir Taylor (10 points, six rebounds, two assists) also scored in double figures.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Abigail Heizer shines as Greater Atlanta Christian girls swim to third at state
ATLANTA — Abigail Heizer’s impressive individual performance helped the Greater Atlanta Christian girls swimming and diving team to third in the team standings at Saturday’s Class AAAAA-AAAA state meet at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. Heizer won the 50-yard freestyle state championship in 23.40 seconds, was...
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dacula defeats Central Gwinnett
DACULA — Dacula toppled Central Gwinnett 52-49 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball. Danah Nembhard had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Tianna Rabsatt had seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Falcons (17-7, 4-5), while Jaliyah Benefield (14 points) and Mekera Standridge (12 points) scored in double figures. Emily Digby added six points and six rebounds in the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett girls wrestlers win 10 area championships
NORCROSS — Gwinnett County wrestlers fared well in Friday’s Area 4 Girls Championships. Peachtree Ridge’s Celeste Welch (28-1) won the 105-pound title with a pin of Stone Mountain’s Cerinity Rucks, and Meadowcreek’s Elaina Williams (3-0) was the 115-pound champion with a pin of Peachtree Ridge’s Arianna Williams.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more
Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
dawgnation.com
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Updated: 6 hours ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 3, 2023. Updated: 9 hours...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts
Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
