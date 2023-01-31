Collins Hill grad Drew Swick promoted to Eagles' head football coach

SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s wrestling team had nine weight-class champions Saturday on the way to the Region 7-AAAAAAA Traditional championship. The Bulldogs, who advanced all 14 wrestlers to next week’s sectionals, also had three runner-up finishes, one third-place finisher and one fourth-place finisher. North won with 291.5 points to finish ahead of runner-up Norcross’ 214. Discovery was third at 176, followed by Peachtree Ridge (fourth, 117), Meadowcreek (fifth, 110), Duluth (sixth, 81) and Berkmar (seventh, 55).

