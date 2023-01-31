ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXAN

Aaron Rodgers Fans Flames as Rumor Mill Links Him to Raiders

The quarterback is hearing a lot of recruiting from fans at Pebble Beach this weekend. The biggest story of the NFL offseason is the future of Aaron Rodgers, as the four-time MVP could be headed for a career-altering trade. As the Packers and Rodgers decide the best way to move forward, rumors continue to swirl around which teams could try to acquire the veteran.
LAS VEGAS, NV
49ers’ Trent Williams Addresses Retirement Rumors

The San Francisco offensive lineman discussed rumors of his retirement from football on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid rumors of his impending retirement, San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams assured 49ers fans that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. “Yeah, for sure,” Williams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Athlon Sports

New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce

Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception.  New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split.  Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
NEW YORK STATE
Richard Sherman Among Those Against Potential NFL Hip-Drop Tackle Ban

The league is reportedly considering banning a type of tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard during the playoffs. Following Friday’s news of the NFL possibly looking to ban “hip-drop” tackles, several defensive players, including longtime former defensive back Richard Sherman, took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their frustration with the potential rule change.
Sand From Beach in Brady Retirement Video Auctioning for $99k+

Want a piece of NFL history? Be prepared to open up your wallet. Tom Brady announced his retirement from football for the second time on Wednesday, revealing that he plans to hang up his jersey “for good” after a decorated 23-year career. This time around, the seven-time Super Bowl champion did so with much less fanfare, simply posting a video of himself at the beach, where he made a brief statement.
FLORIDA STATE

