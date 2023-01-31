Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ Agent Leigh Steinberg hints Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts close to receiving multi-year contract extension
Jalen Hurts might be in for a treat! The star quarterback of the Eagles has been playing phenomenal football throughout the season and has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Now that he has proven his potential, he might receive a multi-year contract from Chief executive Howie Roseman says Leigh Steinberg.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies Tragically
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost one of their all-time franchise legends with word that Sidney Thornton, who played running back for the team in the 1970s, has died at the age of 68, according to multiple reports.
Aaron Rodgers Fans Flames as Rumor Mill Links Him to Raiders
The quarterback is hearing a lot of recruiting from fans at Pebble Beach this weekend. The biggest story of the NFL offseason is the future of Aaron Rodgers, as the four-time MVP could be headed for a career-altering trade. As the Packers and Rodgers decide the best way to move forward, rumors continue to swirl around which teams could try to acquire the veteran.
49ers’ Trent Williams Addresses Retirement Rumors
The San Francisco offensive lineman discussed rumors of his retirement from football on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid rumors of his impending retirement, San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams assured 49ers fans that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. “Yeah, for sure,” Williams...
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce
Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception. New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split. Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Aaron Rodgers’s Indecisiveness Could ‘Complicate’ Trade Talks, per Report
Rumors continue to swirl regarding the 39-year-old quarterback’s future following his 18th season with the Packers. Another offseason of uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers’s NFL future could reportedly play a major role in the Packers’ ability to trade the star quarterback in the event both sides decide it’s time to move on.
Richard Sherman Among Those Against Potential NFL Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
The league is reportedly considering banning a type of tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard during the playoffs. Following Friday’s news of the NFL possibly looking to ban “hip-drop” tackles, several defensive players, including longtime former defensive back Richard Sherman, took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their frustration with the potential rule change.
Philadelphia Eagles players, legends on Cameo ahead of Super Bowl LVII
(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles are playing in their second Super Bowl since 2017 and fans across the Philadelphia area are preparing. One way you can get ready or surprise your favorite Eagles fan is a Cameo video featuring current or former Eagles players. The Cameo platform allows users...
Sand From Beach in Brady Retirement Video Auctioning for $99k+
Want a piece of NFL history? Be prepared to open up your wallet. Tom Brady announced his retirement from football for the second time on Wednesday, revealing that he plans to hang up his jersey “for good” after a decorated 23-year career. This time around, the seven-time Super Bowl champion did so with much less fanfare, simply posting a video of himself at the beach, where he made a brief statement.
Want to Know More About Your College’s Coaching Search? You’ll Be Waiting Awhile
Unlike its counterparts in the NFL, there is a consistent lack of transparency around college football hires from the institutions doing the hiring. If you follow NFL coaching searches, you’ll notice a simple level of transparency that seems radical if you’re a college football fan. That is an...
