Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
CPD: Offenders setting fire to cars, garages in Lawndale

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out two separate community alerts concerning arsons being committed in the Lawndale neighborhood. The first alert gave notice to area residents of an unknown Black man damaging residential garages and trash cans with fire on several occasions. Police describe the man as wearing a black hoody and possibly […]
Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
Chicago man charged in two separate robberies on West Side last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with robbing two other men in separate incidents last year. The Bureau of Counterterrorism arrested Brandon Walton, 31, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village on Thursday.He was positively identified as the person who, on March 24 around 2 a.m., forcefully took property from a 37-year-old man while on a CTA platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.Walton is also charged in connection to robbing another man on May 7 around 4:45 a.m., in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road.He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of robbery. Walton is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday. No further information was immediately available. 
CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing

CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m.Police say the victim, 41, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified suspect riding in a silver sedan. The sedan fled eastbound on Lexington after the shooting, police said. The victim suffered multiple shots to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. 
Man shot in Gresham home after bullet broke through window

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was hit by gunfire inside a home in Gresham Friday night. Police say, just after 11:30 p.m., a bullet from outside shattered the window of a residence in the 7900 block of South May Street and hit the victim in the neck. The victim was...
Pizza delivery driver shot, robbed on West Side

CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa. Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him. The 40-year-old fought […]
North Chicago man charged with robbery at CTA Blue Line Station

CHICAGO - A North Chicago man is facing charges connected to a robbery at a CTA Blue Line Station on Chicago's West Side. Police say Brandon Walton, 31, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man on March 24. Walton forcefully took...
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
