CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with robbing two other men in separate incidents last year. The Bureau of Counterterrorism arrested Brandon Walton, 31, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village on Thursday.He was positively identified as the person who, on March 24 around 2 a.m., forcefully took property from a 37-year-old man while on a CTA platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.Walton is also charged in connection to robbing another man on May 7 around 4:45 a.m., in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road.He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of robbery. Walton is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday. No further information was immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO