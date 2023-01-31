ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out early Sunday morning at Holder Funeral Home on S. Main Street in Owensville. Dispatchers say fire crews were called out around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and were on scene for about five hours. “I mean my brain is mush right now...
OWENSVILLE, IN
Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a van in Vanderburgh County overnight. Deputies say it all started with a medical assist on Sawmill Drive Thursday night. Road conditions might be getting better, but there are schools in our area that remain closed Friday. It’s been...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Young & Established looking to combat food insecurity and obesity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health gave out nearly 8.5-million dollars to start the year off, hoping to make positive change in Hoosier health. Almost half a million of that funding landed here in Evansville with Young and Established. Officials there say they’re looking to support three...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Children’s Museum of Evansville helps celebrate Black History Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville is celebrating Black History Month with books. The museum will feature local African-American leaders who will read a children’s book on Wednesday and Friday of each week of February. On Friday JoAnn Hunter was the guest reader. She is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department took advantage of Friday’s freezing temperatures and sunny skies to prepare for future cold-weather rescues. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they say the crews from Engine one, Rescue one, and Ladder one went to Bluegrass Commons Lake and used the remaining ice to practice rescues in ice and cold water.
OWENSBORO, KY
Swimmers take part in Boonville polar plunge

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Talk about making a big splash. The Boonville Polar Plunge happened on Saturday benefitting the Southern Indiana Special Olympics. Those who took the plunge raised over $44,000 to benefit the Olympians. Brave contestants stepped up to do the plunge in costume as well. Countless groups like...
BOONVILLE, IN
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
PRINCETON, IN
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
UNION COUNTY, KY
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One of few suspected DUI crashes early Sunday morning happened along I-69. [Related: EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police]. [Related: ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car]. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was around 4 a.m....
EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Evansville mayoral ballot finalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just three months away from the primary election for several local offices in Evansville. The deadline to file was Friday, and the candidates are set for the upcoming mayoral race. For the first time in 12 years, voters won’t see Lloyd Winnecke’s name on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Princeton claims 3A Sectional Title Saturday night

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night was an exciting night of sectional championship action with the Princeton Tigers surprising many by claiming the sectional 31 championship. The Lady Tigers began the sectional at 13-10 with only 3 seniors and several underclassmen who play a lot of minutes during the games.
PRINCETON, IN
Aces Women’s Basketball shot down by Drake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Facing one of the top five teams in the MVC, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Drake Bulldogs squad, falling on the road on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa. Leading the way for Evansville, senior guard/forward Abby Feit notched...
EVANSVILLE, IN

