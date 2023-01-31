Read full article on original website
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out early Sunday morning at Holder Funeral Home on S. Main Street in Owensville. Dispatchers say fire crews were called out around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and were on scene for about five hours. “I mean my brain is mush right now...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a van in Vanderburgh County overnight. Deputies say it all started with a medical assist on Sawmill Drive Thursday night. Road conditions might be getting better, but there are schools in our area that remain closed Friday. It’s been...
Young & Established looking to combat food insecurity and obesity
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health gave out nearly 8.5-million dollars to start the year off, hoping to make positive change in Hoosier health. Almost half a million of that funding landed here in Evansville with Young and Established. Officials there say they’re looking to support three...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Stoplight at N. St. Joseph and W. Maryland blinking red
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at N. St. Joseph Avenue and West Maryland Street has been blinking red on both ends since Friday night. There were multiple temporary outages Friday night due to a repair being made to a CenterPoint substation in the area of Mount Auburn Road.
Children’s Museum of Evansville helps celebrate Black History Month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville is celebrating Black History Month with books. The museum will feature local African-American leaders who will read a children’s book on Wednesday and Friday of each week of February. On Friday JoAnn Hunter was the guest reader. She is...
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department took advantage of Friday’s freezing temperatures and sunny skies to prepare for future cold-weather rescues. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they say the crews from Engine one, Rescue one, and Ladder one went to Bluegrass Commons Lake and used the remaining ice to practice rescues in ice and cold water.
Swimmers take part in Boonville polar plunge
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Talk about making a big splash. The Boonville Polar Plunge happened on Saturday benefitting the Southern Indiana Special Olympics. Those who took the plunge raised over $44,000 to benefit the Olympians. Brave contestants stepped up to do the plunge in costume as well. Countless groups like...
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a drunk driver was involved in a crash Saturday night. They say it happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lodge Avenue, just east of Covert. Troopers say 31-year-old Rosario Luis rear-ended another car, and when officers walked up to him, they could smell...
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One of few suspected DUI crashes early Sunday morning happened along I-69. [Related: EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police]. [Related: ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car]. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was around 4 a.m....
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
Evansville mayoral ballot finalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just three months away from the primary election for several local offices in Evansville. The deadline to file was Friday, and the candidates are set for the upcoming mayoral race. For the first time in 12 years, voters won’t see Lloyd Winnecke’s name on...
Princeton claims 3A Sectional Title Saturday night
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night was an exciting night of sectional championship action with the Princeton Tigers surprising many by claiming the sectional 31 championship. The Lady Tigers began the sectional at 13-10 with only 3 seniors and several underclassmen who play a lot of minutes during the games.
Aces Women’s Basketball shot down by Drake
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Facing one of the top five teams in the MVC, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Drake Bulldogs squad, falling on the road on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa. Leading the way for Evansville, senior guard/forward Abby Feit notched...
