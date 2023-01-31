MT-Propeller has received an EASA STC for its Quiet Fan Jet composite propeller on the Air Tractor AT-602 powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-45 or PT6A-60 or PT6A-65 propeller turbine. The FAA STC is in progress, according to officials with the German company. According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin...

1 DAY AGO