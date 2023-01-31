Read full article on original website
Man dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
2 abducted KC-area children found in a Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
Police: Body exhumed in 46-year-old unsolved Kan. murder
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a cold case murder are asked the public on Friday for help in solving the case. On July 2, 1977, in the early morning hours, Overland Park Police responded to an anonymous call that a person had been severely injured, and needed assistance in a blue house near 87th and Lowell.
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
Coyote women's indoor track competes at Washburn Open
TOPEKA – Kansas Wesleyan women's indoor track had a strong showing at the Washburn Open on Friday and Saturday. The Coyotes competed in a field filled with athletes from NCAA Division II and elite junior college programs, along with strong NAIA competition as well. KWU's Distance Medley Relay team...
KWU men's indoor track sees more records set at Washburn Open
TOPEKA – Kansas Wesleyan men's indoor track saw another school record set, twice, in the same event, as the Coyotes competed at the Washburn Open on Friday and Saturday. Eryk Kyser (JR/Caney, Kan.) and Mark Benjamin (SO/Houston, Texas) both set a new school record in the 200m on Friday. Kyser set the mark with a time of 22.28 and just a few minutes later, Benjamin took the record with a 21.98.
Mahomes, Hurts latest Texas prep QBs on Super Bowl stage
DALLAS — Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games. "I really like Joe Burrow," Dodge said with a chuckle in reference to Cincinnati's star quarterback, "but I'm not going to...
Tiger track and field racks up 11 provisionals in Topeka
TOPEKA - The Fort Hays State track and field team racked up 11 provisional performances and one event victory on day two of the Washburn Open & Multis Saturday. The Tiger men, currently ranked ninth in the USTFCCCA DII rating index, recorded nine of the provisional marks on the day.
Cloud County judge on Dist. Magistrate Judges Certification Committee
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee. Members appointed to serve through June 30, 2026, are:. ●District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County. ●District Magistrate Judge Guy Steier, 12th Judicial District, serving in Cloud County. District...
KWU women's basketball holds on for win at Ottawa
OTTAWA – LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) was very good all game long but saved her best for last. Her two free throws with 5.9 seconds left propelled Kansas Wesleyan to a harrowing 70-68 Kansas Conference victory over Ottawa on Saturday night inside Wilson Field House. Ricks, KWU's irrepressible...
No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53
AMES, Iowa — Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones' 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas on Saturday. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings.
Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX — A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a "Chiefs Kingdom" flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway. About an hour later, it was the...
Coyote Corner: Football All-American Miguel Millan
Miguel Millan (SR/Lodi, Calif.) had the best possible view for Kansas Wesleyan's football games last fall. He frequently was on top of the action from his perch along the Coyotes' sideline where he spent considerable time waiting for his name to be called. Millan was KWU's punter and 38 times...
Chiefs' Hunt, Eagles' Lurie behind Super Bowl-winning teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clark Hunt proudly held aloft the AFC championship trophy bearing his father's name, the one signifying that his Kansas City Chiefs were headed back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and reflected that not so long ago, success seemed elusive.
Super Bowl-bound Chiefs are built around Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are built around their half-billion dollar All-Pro quarterback, and for the past five years, Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes has made everyone else around him all the more valuable. He's taken marginal wide receivers and turned them into stars. Mediocre offensive linemen...
