These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you'll see fascinating historical sites that you won't find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie's Purefinder tours, "Death...
Author Emma Straub on her favorite books about New York City
Emma Straub is the very embodiment of New York's literary scene. In addition to being an accomplished published author (The Vacationers, Modern Lovers, All Adults Here), Straub owns the uber-popular bookstore Books Are Magic, a beloved destination boasting two Brooklyn locations that has come to define New Yorkers' relationship with books.
You can buy artwork right off the walls of this beautiful NYC hotel room
If you’re looking for a different sort of staycation, consider booking the Street Art Suite at The Dominick Hotel in Soho—the beautiful, 1,700-square-foot, two-bedroom Landmark Penthouse has basically been turned into a livable gallery displaying the works of famous American artist Paul Richard. The hotel at 246 Spring...
A groovy pop-up skating rink for all ages is opening in Brooklyn next week
It seems like New Yorkers can't get enough of skating rinks these days, which is why we assume that the black-owned, Brooklyn-born The Roller Wave—a nostalgia-inducing destination at Atlantic Terminal Mall—will be a roaring success once it opens on February 11. The 9,000-square-foot pop-up rink will be accessible...
A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge
New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
Let me Tell You—There are only two ways to enjoy a martini in NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that all the good cocktails already exist.
NYC's Museum of Jewish Heritage will show its first Holocaust exhibition for children
Eighty years ago, as World War II raged on, Danish citizens worked together to ferry 7,000 Jewish people to safety, keeping them out of concentration camps. Now, New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will commemorate that anniversary, known as one of the most effective examples of mass resistance in modern history. “Courage to Act: Rescue in Denmark“ will debut in the fall of 2023; it’s the museum’s first exhibition developed for elementary-age students.
New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways
New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
These three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in NYC are officially closing
College students might soon have to order all their dormitory supplies strictly online as popular retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced it will be closing 87 stores across the country, including two in Brooklyn and one in Queens, in what appears to be a pre-bankruptcy declaration move. "As...
Curbside composting will be offered throughout NYC’s five boroughs next year
New York City residents will soon be able to easily compost their trash thanks to an expanded curbside program that mayor Eric Adams announced during his State of the City address last week. Just last year, the pilot project, the largest one of its kind in the nation, kicked off...
Beware: a polar vortex is quickly approaching New York
Yesterday, it was basically spring in New York. Today, though, we're here to warn you that a freezing polar vortex is heading our way. Yes, we're just as confused about the drop in temperature as you are. Even more specifically, according to the National Weather Service, today's highs will reach...
It will become much easier to compost your trash in NYC in 2024
New York City residents will soon be able to easily compost their trash thanks to an expanded curbside program that mayor Eric Adams announced during his State of the City address last week. Just last year, the pilot project kicked off in Queens. Officials were so happy with the results...
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
NYC just broke the record for the longest winter without snowfall
This just isn’t the year for snow lovers. Today, NYC broke the record for the longest winter without measurable snowfall, which had been January 29—a record set in 1973, when 1.8 inches of snow fell. So the last time we went this long without snow, Richard Nixon was president.
All Uber and Lyft cars in NYC will have to be fully electric by 2030
During last week's State of the City speech, mayor Eric Adams announced that the entire Uber and Lyft fleets will have to go full-electric by 2030. The city has already started working towards that goal, with 4,000 out of the 100,000 ride-sharing vehicles circulating local streets already transitioned over to zero emissions. In even better news, the politician announced that the city will work on installing infrastructure to support the change throughout all five boroughs, so expect to see even more electric chargers all over town in the upcoming few years.
