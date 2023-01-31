ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Low temperature records broken in Boston, Worcester this weekend

Friday and Saturday brought record-breaking low temperatures to New England as an Arctic front swept through the region. According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s low temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday broke the previous record of minus 5 degrees from 1881, and Worcester’s temperature of 10 degrees below zero broke the 1931 record of minus 7 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached minus 10 degrees, breaking the 1886 record of minus 2, and in Worcester, temperatures flew past the previous record of minus 4 degrees set in 1934, reaching 13 degrees below zero.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Railers fall to South Carolina Stingrays in Sunday afternoon tilt

WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers fell to the South Carolina Stingrays by a 4-2 final on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the teams fifth three-in-three weekend of the season. The loss overshadowed a fabulous return from Bridgeport by forward Jimmy Lambert. He set up the first Worcester goal to make it a 2-1 game, then finished a sensational individual effort to make it 2-2 just 32 seconds into the the third period.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Feb. 6, 2023

HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

PVIAC Track & Field Week 7: Northampton makes its mark at senior meet & more

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. NORTHAMPTON—Sunday’s late meet was a special one for Northampton for to a multitude of reasons. Not only was it the Blue Devils’ senior meet, but their boys and girls combined for seven first-place finishes in the individual events, along with a relay victory.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

