Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Low temperature records broken in Boston, Worcester this weekend
Friday and Saturday brought record-breaking low temperatures to New England as an Arctic front swept through the region. According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s low temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday broke the previous record of minus 5 degrees from 1881, and Worcester’s temperature of 10 degrees below zero broke the 1931 record of minus 7 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached minus 10 degrees, breaking the 1886 record of minus 2, and in Worcester, temperatures flew past the previous record of minus 4 degrees set in 1934, reaching 13 degrees below zero.
Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame will induct diverse class for 2023, honor Garry Brown with memorial award
The Class of 2023 will be the 10th to be inducted into the Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame, which was begun in 2014 to honor those who made lasting contributions at all levels. This year’s class speaks to the diversity it is achieving in successful pursuit of that goal....
Worcester Railers fall to South Carolina Stingrays in Sunday afternoon tilt
WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers fell to the South Carolina Stingrays by a 4-2 final on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the teams fifth three-in-three weekend of the season. The loss overshadowed a fabulous return from Bridgeport by forward Jimmy Lambert. He set up the first Worcester goal to make it a 2-1 game, then finished a sensational individual effort to make it 2-2 just 32 seconds into the the third period.
Worcester Railers defeated by South Carolina Stingrays 3-1 on Star Wars Night (photos)
WORCESTER – The Railers lost to South Carolina on Saturday night, 3-1, before a big crowd of 5,872 on Star Wars Night. It was 3-0 before Reece Newkirk got Worcester’s only goal at 18:18 of the third period. That goal came with Henrik Tikkanen on the bench, 58 seconds after Jonny Evans had scored for the Stingrays with Tikkanen on the bench.
Trio of players record double-doubles, lead UMass women’s basketball past La Salle, 66-42
PHILADELPHIA – Three Minutewomen record double-doubles to help the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team to a 66-42 victory over La Salle University at Tom Gola Arena on Saturday afternoon. Senior Sydney Taylor garnered her first career double-double, registering a team-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, while senior...
Executive editor Cynthia Simison to retire; Larry Parnass named leader of The Republican’s news team
Cynthia G. Simison, whose career at The Republican stretches back nearly 50 years, will retire as its executive editor on March 1. She will be succeeded by Larry Parnass, who has had a presence in journalism in Western Massachusetts since the 1980s. George Arwady, publisher and CEO of The Republican,...
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Springfield that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $291,305. The average price per square foot ended up at $196.
Medical Notes: Feb. 6, 2023
HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most...
Monson sophomore Olivia Chrzan records 1,000th point in Mustangs’ game with South Hadley
Olivia Chrzan scores 1,000th point for Monson girls basketball. Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. By the time Olivia Chrzan stepped to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, she wasn’t thinking any more. If you purchase...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 86 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,170-square-foot home on Robinson Road in West Springfield that sold for $255,000.
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Amherst that sold for $850,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $361,990, $234 per square foot.
PVIAC Track & Field Week 7: Northampton makes its mark at senior meet & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. NORTHAMPTON—Sunday’s late meet was a special one for Northampton for to a multitude of reasons. Not only was it the Blue Devils’ senior meet, but their boys and girls combined for seven first-place finishes in the individual events, along with a relay victory.
PVIAC Track Week 7 Results: Top 3 finishers from last late meet of regular season
NORTHAMPTON – The PVIAC indoor track regular season continued on Sunday with an event at Smith College in Northampton. Below are the top three overall finishers for each event from the late meet of Week 7. Girls - Late Meet.
A black-tie mayoral ball will kick off West Springfield’s 250 birthday celebration
WEST SPRINGFIELD — To kick off West Springfield’s 250th birthday celebration in 2024, the town is hosting a mayoral ball on Feb. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Storrowtown Carriage House, 1305 Memorial Ave. The black-tie affair will begin the town’s fundraising effort for the year...
PVIAC Track & Field Week 7: Longmeadow claims seven events ‘It’s something I’m proud to be a part of’
NORTHAMPTON – The Longmeadow boys and girls track and field teams combined for seven first-place finishes during Week 7 of the PVIAC Indoor Track & Field season at Smith College on Sunday.
Boland’s in Worcester to celebrate opening Saturday with relative of Tobias Boland
The below-freezing forecast isn’t stopping Boland’s Bar from celebrating its grand opening Saturday. A lot of people have already confirmed their attendance, according to owner Stephen Porter, including a relative of the bar’s namesake, Tobias Boland, who’s traveling from out of state. Boland was an Irish...
Black History Month 2023: Founder LuJuana Hood’s legacy lives on at Springfield’s Pan African Historical Museum
Sankofa is an African word which held deep meaning for the late LuJuana Hood. As she interpreted it, the word carried a message, “You must know your history to develop a better future.”. These words guided Hood as she set out to establish and guide development of the Pan...
Westfield Air National Guard 104th Fighter Wing assists in shooting down suspected Chinese spy balloon
Members of Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Wing from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport assisted in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina Saturday afternoon. “As part of our 24/7, 365 (days a year) mission to protect the United States from aerial threats, we launched...
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Minnechaug student reporter Lilli DiGrande had scoop on Wilbraham lights issue
Minnechaug Regional High School’s unique problem of lights that can’t be turned off recently gained national attention, but one student within the school already had the scoop more than a year ago. Lilli DiGrande, a 16-year-old junior and co-editor of “The Smoke Signal,” the online school newspaper, published...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1