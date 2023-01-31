ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guys in Australia Accidentally Drift Out to Sea on a Giant Flamingo Raft

By Kathleen Joyce
 4 days ago

When you're packing for a day at the beach, you may want to think twice about bringing your giant blow-up floatie. Floaties may be great for relaxing in a calm swimming pool, but the consequences of using them out on the open ocean can be dire.

The Australian news site @news.com.au shared a story that was equal parts hilarious and horrifying. Five friends had to be rescued when their giant flamingo floatie unexpectedly swept them out to sea!

And that right there is why you may want to consider leaving your floaties at home! When you're relaxing out on a big floatie on the beach, it can be hard to gauge how far out you are (especially if you've already got a buzz going). It doesn't take much for the current to quickly carry you out, and before you know it, you may suddenly find yourself very far from shore! That's what happened to these five guys, though luckily, they were swiftly rescued.

While this story could have been gone badly, it was still a pretty silly situation over all with a happy ending. A few people even admired the accidental seafarers! "Hey, at least they had their beers," laughed @gang.2131. "...One of the most Aussie things I’ve ever seen but also this looks so fun," chuckled @ajclk05. One viewer, @izzyyyrose.1511 knew what to do if the lifeguards hadn't come through: "They can just catch a shark back." Easy life hack!

To make things even better, some commenters were actually eyewitnesses to this unusual maritime event. "I fully saw this when I was driving across Sea Cliff Bridge omg HAHAHA," @biancalimbrick laughed in amazement. "@Mary Fitzy BRO WE SAW IT WHEN WE WERE SWIMMING HAHAHAHAA," @ayeitsanaa tagged a fellow witness. Clearly this flamingo floatie rescue had been quite the spectacle!

For safety reasons, we can't in good conscience recommend anyone do this- like we said, save the floaties for the pool. But we'd also be lying if we said this didn't make us laugh out loud! Five friends sailing out to sea with their beers on a giant flamingo... that's Australia , all right.

