FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Amid late-game shot selection, Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn and Greg Gard have differing thoughts
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 54-52 loss at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats, dropping their ninth game of the season and suffering another setback after a win against Ohio State on Thursday. The hot topic of the loss? Chucky Hepburn’s questionable late-game shot selection. Hepburn took Wisconsin’s last...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: Three quick takeaways vs Northwestern
The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 54-52 game on Sunday evening,. With the loss to Northwestern, the Badgers capped off a 1-1 week where they also defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 65-60 game. Here are the quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s loss on Sunday.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: Badgers look to make it two straight against Northwestern
Wisconsin men’s basketball had a blue January. When the calendar flipped to the new year, the Badgers (5-6 Big Ten, 13-8 overall) went 2-6 to put themselves near the basement of the Big Ten. But UW stopped the bleeding with a tough 65-60 road win against the Buckeyes Thursday,...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: Game Thread vs. Northwestern Wildcats
The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats, looking to avenge their 66-63 loss last week and gain some momentum after a 65-60 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday. The Badgers currently stand at 13-9, and will look to reach a .500 record in...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern: How to watch + betting odds
The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, fresh off a three-loss week that included defeats to the Northwestern Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, and the Illinois Fighting Illini. While the full starting lineup was in effect against the Illini on Saturday, the effort was...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Wrestling: Can the Badgers rebound vs Minnesota?
The Wisconsin Badgers are going through a rough patch on the wrestling front, losing their last three matchups against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats, and No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers. Against Northwestern, Wisconsin, once again, struggled with an early deficit before making a comeback, while ultimately losing...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
RECAP: Wisconsin men’s basketball holds on against Ohio State
On a three-game losing streak, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team barely hung on after a rough last 7 minutes of the game, where the team couldn’t hit a field goal. That road win feels great for the Badgers! It’s the first road win since December 11th, snapping...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
CBS 58
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident
WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
radioplusinfo.com
2-2-23 dodge county home invasion
Nobody was injured and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is continuing it’s investigation into an armed home invasion. The incident happened about 6:30am Saturday at a residence on Indian Road, in the Town of Hustisford. The victim reported that two men posing as law enforcement officers said they were looking for a homicide suspect. One suspect remained with the victim while the other suspect began searching the house and asked where the victim’s valuables were. Once the suspects completed their search of the house, they fled in a white pickup truck. The suspects are reported as being white males wearing masks and one of them possibly has a southern accent. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle of interest in this investigation which is a white Ford, single-cab pickup. If you have information regarding this incident who know who may own or drive this vehicle please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
