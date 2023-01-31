ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Three quick takeaways vs Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 54-52 game on Sunday evening,. With the loss to Northwestern, the Badgers capped off a 1-1 week where they also defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 65-60 game. Here are the quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s loss on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Game Thread vs. Northwestern Wildcats

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats, looking to avenge their 66-63 loss last week and gain some momentum after a 65-60 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday. The Badgers currently stand at 13-9, and will look to reach a .500 record in...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, fresh off a three-loss week that included defeats to the Northwestern Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, and the Illinois Fighting Illini. While the full starting lineup was in effect against the Illini on Saturday, the effort was...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Wrestling: Can the Badgers rebound vs Minnesota?

The Wisconsin Badgers are going through a rough patch on the wrestling front, losing their last three matchups against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats, and No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers. Against Northwestern, Wisconsin, once again, struggled with an early deficit before making a comeback, while ultimately losing...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

RECAP: Wisconsin men’s basketball holds on against Ohio State

On a three-game losing streak, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team barely hung on after a rough last 7 minutes of the game, where the team couldn’t hit a field goal. That road win feels great for the Badgers! It’s the first road win since December 11th, snapping...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
PEWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident

WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-2-23 dodge county home invasion

Nobody was injured and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is continuing it’s investigation into an armed home invasion. The incident happened about 6:30am Saturday at a residence on Indian Road, in the Town of Hustisford. The victim reported that two men posing as law enforcement officers said they were looking for a homicide suspect. One suspect remained with the victim while the other suspect began searching the house and asked where the victim’s valuables were. Once the suspects completed their search of the house, they fled in a white pickup truck. The suspects are reported as being white males wearing masks and one of them possibly has a southern accent. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle of interest in this investigation which is a white Ford, single-cab pickup. If you have information regarding this incident who know who may own or drive this vehicle please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

