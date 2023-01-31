Read full article on original website
Fierce Arctic Front Brings Wind Chill Factors to -55 and Colder
The Arctic cold front has been the topic of conversation with the threat of cold weather only seen once every ten years. It’s something else when you see the actual wind chill factors. Aroostook County will see temps ranging from -55 to -61. The U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou posted the wind chill numbers on their Facebook.
Travel Advisory in Aroostook County and More Helpful Tips for Arctic Cold
The Maine State Police posted some photos of the conditions on Route 1 in Bridgewater and Monticello on Friday morning (See the photos below). Officials are advising travelers to be aware of possible whiteout conditions on the roadways in the County and across the state. Areas with open fields can have a great deal of blowing and drifting snow that can create hazards. Roads that seem clear can quickly become difficult to travel as blowing snow and heavy winds.
Aroostook County Closings and Cancellations for Friday, Feb. 3
With forecasters calling for blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday in northern Maine, schools and many other offices will close in the interest of public safety. Here are the latest closings and cancellations. This list will be updated frequently. Schools, Colleges, Universities. All Valley Unified Schools...
Equipment Failure Cancels Flights at Presque Isle Airport
Flights in and out of Presque Isle International Airport (PQI) were cancelled Saturday evening and Sunday due to the failure of a critical piece of FAA equipment. This weather observation equipment is owned, operated, and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration and not by the airport or the airlines, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Kim Smith.
Victim of Caribou Apartment Building Fire Identified
State officials have identified the man who died last week in an apartment building fire on Water Street in Caribou. The body was found after firefighters responded to the early morning blaze on January 25th at a multi-unit apartment building adjoining other businesses. The Maine Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified the man as 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou.
Crews Battle Fire on Industrial Street in Presque Isle
Fire crews battled a wind-whipped fire Friday afternoon on Industrial Street of Presque Isle. The Presque Isle Fire Department responded shortly after 1:00 p.m. to 32 Industrial Street. Firefighters arrived to find the roof of the commercial building already collapsed. Presque Isle Police blocked off the street as thick smoke billowed through the area. There were no injuries reported.
Final Results & Winners: Who Caught the Biggest Fish at the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby?
The results are in from the 18th annual Long Lake Ice fishing Derby. ( ). It was a great weekend of fishing with the opening ceremonies on Friday night, January 27 and the derby on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. Prizes and $21,000 Purse. The prizes are...
