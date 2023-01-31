ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Wrestling Roundup: Waynesboro and Hershey are winners

WAYNESBORO 46, TAMAQUA 16 (Rally in the Valley Duals) 126: Allen Tracy (TAH) over Chance Atkinson (WAH) (Dec 9-5) 132: Jayden Rooney (WAH) over Chase Zeigenfuss (TAH) (Fall 2:44) 138: Garrett Price (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Calvin Myers (WAH) over Matt Hedrick (TAH) (Fall 1:57) 152: Jacob Schlier (TAH) over Luke Lehr (WAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Garrett Lowans (WAH) over Bradley Whalen (TAH) (MD 9-1) 172: Titus Mong (WAH) over Jacob Hehn (TAH) (Fall 0:54) 189: Caden Shockey (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 215: Brady Mansfield (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 285: Cort Myers (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Levi Kunkel (TAH) over (WAH) (For.) 120: Gabe Erbe (TAH) over Steven Howard (WAH) (Dec 6-0).
WAYNESBORO, PA
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
HARRISBURG, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Cumberland Valley boys basketball clips Manheim Township, 54-47

The Cumberland Valley boys basketball placed three players in double figures as it defeated Manheim Township, 54-47, in a non-conference game Saturday. The Eagles received 15 points from JD Hunter. Nolan Gilbert added 13 points and Nolan Buzalka chipped in with 10. Sebastian Henson was the game-high scorer for Manheim Township with 22 points.
MANHEIM, PA
Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title

Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
HARRISBURG, PA
Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County

Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
