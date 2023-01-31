Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Central Texas girl hospitalized after she was shocked by downed power line during ice storm
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas girl is recovering after she was shocked by a downed power line outside her home, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Limestone County officials confirmed the incident to KWTX. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she...
KBTX.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pedestrian received life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after being struck by a train near the Northgate area. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near Natalie Street. According to Union Pacific, its train was northbound on the...
fox44news.com
Authorities warn against road travel as icy conditions worsen
Waco (FOX 44) — Police in Waco are warning people against unnecessary travel as more sleet and freezing rain moved into the area Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley posted on Facebook that areas around Lakeshore Dr., I-35, Waco Dr. over Hwy 77, and the Herring and MLK bridges are particularly dangerous.
KWTX
Semi truck accident causes delays on I-35 near Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police is currently responding to an accident on Interstate 35 and Central 190. A semi truck jackknifed around 6:40 a.m. Feb. 1 at Central and I-35 Northbound. Exit 294 is temporarily closed, according to police. Drivers are asked to alternate routes or prepare for delays.
KBTX.com
BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Bryan residents reported a strong smell of gas in their neighborhood Friday night. The Bryan Fire Department says the smell seems to be originating from the 2800 block of N Texas Ave at a recycling center. They say natural gas pipe is in the process of being recycled.
fox44news.com
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
KBTX.com
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded. The situation was resolved. Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue were asked...
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
KBTX.com
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
KWTX
Construction workers on I-14 in Central Texas suffer incapacitating injuries after they are struck by driver
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers, a 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, suffered “incapacitating injuries” after they were struck by the driver of a Toyota SUV on I-14. The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. near I-14 and Loop 21 on Jan. 26. The Texas Department...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
KWTX
Waco police, firefighters respond to ‘dozens of calls’ amid Central Texas’ ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slick and icy roads kept the Waco police and fire departments busy on Tuesday. “We’ve seen a number of, a big rise, and an uptick in car wrecks and fall injuries,” Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department’s Lieutenant, said. Both emergency responders tweeted out...
Temple police reopen northbound I-35 after closing due to severe weather
Temple police said traffic is currently being redirected and are asking the public to avoid the area.
KBTX.com
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police have released the names of two men charged in a quadruple shooting at a house party this weekend that left two people dead and two others injured. Detectives on Saturday afternoon arrested Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, both of Livingston, Texas,...
fox44news.com
Interstate 35 reopens in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reopened northbound I-35 Tuesday afternoon. It was shut down for less than an hour when conditions deteriorated because of the ice. Officers are working multiple car accidents on the interstate. Despite I-35 reopening, police say you should try to...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
KWTX
Driver loses control of car, collides with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit with deputy inside
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is urging drivers to be careful after a motorist crashed into a patrol unit Wednesday evening. McNamara said one of his deputies pulled over to help with two wrecks on I-35 at the 330 A exit. A driver reportedly lost control...
40-year-old woman killed by train in Waco
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says a 40-year-old woman has died following a collision with a train on Monday, Jan. 30. According to police, emergency medical personnel and officers responded to the crash on South 32nd and Clay Avenue at about 6:48 p.m. Police say when they...
Multiple Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later due to weather
Due to severe icy weather, H-E-B stores located across Central Texas will be opening two hours later than normal this morning.
KBTX.com
Groundbreaking for Bryan ISD Habitat for Humanity home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD in partnership with Bryan/College Station chapter of Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on a home for a family in the school district. Bryan ISD students have been involved in the project from the initial fundraising to Friday’s event. “It was an absolute...
Comments / 0