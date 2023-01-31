Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Near record cold in CNY then a huge warm up!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The coldest air of the season arrived this morning! Temperatures dropped into the negative teens across CNY to start this Saturday, as cold as the negative 20s and 30s across the North Country. However, with a light breeze this morning the wind chill was in the negative...
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Syracuse City Schools closing Friday due to extreme cold temperatures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday due to the expected plunge in temperatures. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, the district wrote, "Stay safe, stay warm, and we look forward to welcoming you back to school on Monday, 2/6!"
Syracuse Fire Department honors fallen firefighters in the freezing temperatures Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department braved the cold today to honor the 84th anniversary of the deadly 1939 Collins Block fire in Syracuse. According to cnyhistory.com, On Feb. 3, 1939, a fire broke out in the Collins Block on East Genesee St. between the State Tower and Courier Buildings.
County Executive Ryan McMahon urges for safety ahead of bitter cold temperatures
Syracuse, NY — According to County Executive Ryan McMahon, the County is prepared to deal with the cold that's expected to arrive. He said the weather elements outside the extreme temperatures seem to be manageable and the DPW and other crews are prepared if they are needed. McMahon urges...
Valley residents go without power for an estimated three hours amid freezing temperatures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people went without power, and more importantly, heat, in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse for almost three hours Friday. National Grid reported 1,371 households lost power at 1:36 p.m. Friday, with restoration rolling out at 4 p.m. One concerned family member reached out to...
Syracuse rebounds on the road against Boston College, 77-68
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange stopped its three-game losing skid with a road victory against Boston College on Saturday. The Orange pulled away late to win 77-68, improving to 14-10 overall, 7-6 in ACC play. Jesse Edwards was the leading scorer for Syracuse with 27 points, shooting 12...
Warming center opens in Skaneateles amid power outage and negative temperatures
As the outdoor air temperature dropped below zero, the Skaneateles United Methodist Church announced late Friday evening it is opening as a warming station for those who are without power. Doors to the church at 26 Jordan Street will open at 9:45 pm. The church requests anyone who comes bring their own blankets and pillows.
Heating experts provide tips to keep busted pipes from making your weekend even colder
Syracuse, NY — Pipes and furnaces those are the areas of your home most likely to be impacted by this extreme cold. CNYCentral spoke to the experts today about what you can do to keep your family safe and warm. As many plumbers and heating experts will tell you...
Auburn Superintendent breaks down what goes into deciding on schools closing
Syracuse, N.Y. — For students, it's always a good feeling to know there is no need to wake up early for school, and for teachers who get an extra day off of work. The Auburn schools superintendent explained what goes into the decision to close. “My main concern is...
Five Syracuse Women's lacrosse games to be nationally televised during 2023 season
SYRACUSE, NY — Syracuse women’s lacrosse will appear on national television five times in 2023, including four games from the JMA Wireless Dome. ESPNU will televise three Orange contests, while ACC Network will broadcast two games this season. No. 5 Syracuse hosts ACC foe Notre Dame on March...
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
Syracuse University's beloved red-tailed hawk pair died from bird flu Cornell confirms
After testing at Cornell University Veterinary Medicine’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center in Ithaca, preliminary results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory that SU-Sue and Otto were positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also more commonly known as bird flu. Only five days after the death of Syracuse...
It's official! Feb. 3 is 'Byrne Dairy Day' in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy celebrated 90 years of business Friday. The fourth-generation, family-owned dairy processor was founded in 1933 and employs more than 1,400 Central and Western New Yorkers. “We are grateful for the last 90 years and are looking forward to the future. We owe our continued...
What's on the menu?: Irish Cannonballs (Reuben Fritters) with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Irish Cannonballs (Reuben Fritters). Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday...
City of Oswego taking design submissions from youth painters for community garden mural
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7 and 17 to submit art proposals to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street. They are looking for designs of “possibly sunsets,...
Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
American Red Cross holds blood drive in honor of Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The American Red Cross in Central New York held a blood drive in honor of 16-year-old Katrina Hutz at the First Baptist Church in Manlius. The blood drive started at 8 AM and ended at 2 PM. Hutz, a junior at Fayetteville-Manlius High School knows firsthand...
Blood drive in Manlius Saturday honors F-M student with leukemia
MANLIUS, N.Y. — An American Red Cross blood drive in honor of 16-year-old Katrina Hutz is being held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Manlius located at 408 Pleasant St. In February 2022, Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior Katrina Hutz was diagnosed with a...
White rabbit Pippi is Oswego County Humane Society's pet of the week!
OSWEGO, N.Y. — OSWEGO, N.Y. — Pippi is Oswego County Humane Society’s Pet of the Week. Pippi is a female lop eared rabbit who is about two years old. This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes. Other animals available...
