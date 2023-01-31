ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Near record cold in CNY then a huge warm up!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The coldest air of the season arrived this morning! Temperatures dropped into the negative teens across CNY to start this Saturday, as cold as the negative 20s and 30s across the North Country. However, with a light breeze this morning the wind chill was in the negative...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse City Schools closing Friday due to extreme cold temperatures

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday due to the expected plunge in temperatures. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, the district wrote, "Stay safe, stay warm, and we look forward to welcoming you back to school on Monday, 2/6!"
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse rebounds on the road against Boston College, 77-68

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange stopped its three-game losing skid with a road victory against Boston College on Saturday. The Orange pulled away late to win 77-68, improving to 14-10 overall, 7-6 in ACC play. Jesse Edwards was the leading scorer for Syracuse with 27 points, shooting 12...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week

The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

It's official! Feb. 3 is 'Byrne Dairy Day' in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy celebrated 90 years of business Friday. The fourth-generation, family-owned dairy processor was founded in 1933 and employs more than 1,400 Central and Western New Yorkers. “We are grateful for the last 90 years and are looking forward to the future. We owe our continued...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Blood drive in Manlius Saturday honors F-M student with leukemia

MANLIUS, N.Y. — An American Red Cross blood drive in honor of 16-year-old Katrina Hutz is being held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Manlius located at 408 Pleasant St. In February 2022, Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior Katrina Hutz was diagnosed with a...
MANLIUS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy