Somerset, KY

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Somerset, Kentucky

Quick Guide to Somerset, Kentucky: A Charming Southern City with Plenty to Offer. Somerset is a small Kentucky city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and friendly community. With a population of just over 11,000 people, Somerset offers a quaint and peaceful atmosphere while still having plenty of things to see and do.
SOMERSET, KY
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky

There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
WBKR

Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky

I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Somerset man buys $500K Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

SOMERSET, Ky. — A man in a few hundred thousand dollars richer after he bought a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket in Bronston in January. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, used his previous lottery winnings to purchase a $20 Casino Millions Limited Edition Scratch-off ticket at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790.
SOMERSET, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
FRANKFORT, KY

