Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Somerset, Kentucky
Quick Guide to Somerset, Kentucky: A Charming Southern City with Plenty to Offer. Somerset is a small Kentucky city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and friendly community. With a population of just over 11,000 people, Somerset offers a quaint and peaceful atmosphere while still having plenty of things to see and do.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky
There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
fox56news.com
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
'Skill for idiots' | 'Gray machines' push limits of gambling in Kentucky. So-called 'skill' games are popping up at bars and convenience stores all over Kentucky. Powerful interests are set to clash in Frankfort over whether the games should outlawed, regulated or left alone.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
a-z-animals.com
Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
Somerset man buys $500K Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket
SOMERSET, Ky. — A man in a few hundred thousand dollars richer after he bought a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket in Bronston in January. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, used his previous lottery winnings to purchase a $20 Casino Millions Limited Edition Scratch-off ticket at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790.
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
Kentuckians express confusion over Beshear's medical marijuana executive order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Corey Stone needed a solution. “I didn't feel like myself. My fiancé and my children, they would always tell me like, you're just not the same person,” he said. The Bowling Green resident said his PTSD medication made him depressed and foggy. He heard...
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that's being replaced next year.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
WTVQ
KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
In 1876 It "Rained" with Meat in Kentucky - an Unsolved Mystery
The Kentucky meat shower was an incident that took place in a 100 by-50-yard area near Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky, on March 3, 1876, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
lakercountry.com
Nearby Metcalfe County 1 of 14 Counties Awarded Grants to Clean Illegal Dumps
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced on Feb. 2, 2023, approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grants will be used in the following counties and sites: Butler (4), Calloway, Carlisle,...
Comments / 7