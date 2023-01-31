Community Foundation announces $150,000 donor advised grant to support Community Resource Liaison Pilot Position

Read full article on original website
Community members spend 'One Winter Night' to raise awareness for homelessness
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - The annual One Winter Night is in full swing. CU at Home and several other organizations put on this event to raise awareness and educate others on homelessness. "There are people that don't have a place to stay. They don't have shelter. They don't have meals....
Almost finished: DPS anticipates new FFA Agricultural Education Center and Farm
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur Public School launched The Dwyane O. Andreas Ag Academy in 2018. In just four years, the enrollment nearly doubled, reaching a total of 465 students in the program. "We really had no idea how big it was going to grow and how quickly. How much...
R3 youth programs working to combat violence in central Illinois
The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention. As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe. "So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have...
New changes coming to the Decatur Public Library
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - When you think of the library, books are probably what comes to mind. But the Decatur Public Library wants to make it known that they offer more than just paper and print. "We have magazines and journals, but we also have things online, so you don't...
Local woman shares understanding the importance of timing after she had a heart attack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Gibson City woman now understands the importance of what's known as door-to-balloon time after she suffered a heart attack in July 2022. OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center shared Tammi Fanson's story. In July 2022, Fanson had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Fanson shared that she thought it was just life being difficult. However, she found herself at Gibson Area Hospital in the midist of a heart attack.
Weekly Recap January 30-Feburary 3
(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. To better serve the growing city, the Springfield Fire Department will be getting a new fire house and replacing two others. Chief Blough said the main priority is reducing wait times and ensuring the safety of Springfield residents. Springfield's not the only city with fire house renovation. Urbana sought public feedback last month on the design of its new fire houses.
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
Bungee exercise classes now offered in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Here’s one way to incorporate some fun into your fitness routine: bungee jumping!. Springfield's newest exercise studio is offering bungee workout classes. Bungee xDené Fitness opened on Jan. 14 and is now offering high impact yet low intensity workouts set to pop music. Participants...
Bond set for Decatur man accused of stabbing, injuring his mother
RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The bond has been set for a Decatur man accused of stabbing and injuring his mother. Stone Waller, 18, was charged on Thursday with attempted murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.00. Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday...
Police: 38-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot. According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot. Police said the 38-year-old was transported...
Team of the Week: Tuscola Girls Basketball
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is Tuscola Girls Basketball. The Warriors are 28-0 under head coach Tim Kohlbecker. With each game, this team's chemistry continues to grow more and more.
