Community Foundation announces $150,000 donor advised grant to support Community Resource Liaison Pilot Position

(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. To better serve the growing city, the Springfield Fire Department will be getting a new fire house and replacing two others. Chief Blough said the main priority is reducing wait times and ensuring the safety of Springfield residents. Springfield's not the only city with fire house renovation. Urbana sought public feedback last month on the design of its new fire houses.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO