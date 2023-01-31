ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Community Foundation announces $150,000 donor advised grant to support Community Resource Liaison Pilot Position

WAND TV
 5 days ago
WAND TV

R3 youth programs working to combat violence in central Illinois

The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention. As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe. "So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

New changes coming to the Decatur Public Library

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - When you think of the library, books are probably what comes to mind. But the Decatur Public Library wants to make it known that they offer more than just paper and print. "We have magazines and journals, but we also have things online, so you don't...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Local woman shares understanding the importance of timing after she had a heart attack

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Gibson City woman now understands the importance of what's known as door-to-balloon time after she suffered a heart attack in July 2022. OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center shared Tammi Fanson's story. In July 2022, Fanson had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Fanson shared that she thought it was just life being difficult. However, she found herself at Gibson Area Hospital in the midist of a heart attack.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WAND TV

Weekly Recap January 30-Feburary 3

(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. To better serve the growing city, the Springfield Fire Department will be getting a new fire house and replacing two others. Chief Blough said the main priority is reducing wait times and ensuring the safety of Springfield residents. Springfield's not the only city with fire house renovation. Urbana sought public feedback last month on the design of its new fire houses.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
RIVERTON, IL
WAND TV

Bungee exercise classes now offered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Here’s one way to incorporate some fun into your fitness routine: bungee jumping!. Springfield's newest exercise studio is offering bungee workout classes. Bungee xDené Fitness opened on Jan. 14 and is now offering high impact yet low intensity workouts set to pop music. Participants...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Bond set for Decatur man accused of stabbing, injuring his mother

RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The bond has been set for a Decatur man accused of stabbing and injuring his mother. Stone Waller, 18, was charged on Thursday with attempted murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.00. Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: 38-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot. According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot. Police said the 38-year-old was transported...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Team of the Week: Tuscola Girls Basketball

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is Tuscola Girls Basketball. The Warriors are 28-0 under head coach Tim Kohlbecker. With each game, this team's chemistry continues to grow more and more.
TUSCOLA, IL

