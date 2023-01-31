THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rhoades Avenue at 1:33 a.m. in reference to a suspicious activity. The victim’s car alarm had been activated twice within a 15 minute period, and he requested officer’s assistance in checking on his vehicle. As officers approached, they saw the right-rear passenger door was ajar. The owner advised a Sentry safe containing $300 in US Currency, $75 in silver certificates, a pill bottle containing approximately 138 Oxycodone tablets, and an autographed Michael Jordan rookie basketball card, along with a black Matein backpack containing $30 in US Currency, medical records and an X Box Controller were stolen from the rear seat. There was another backpack in the backseat not stolen. The victim stated he had forgot he had left the safe in the vehicle when he was asked why a safe with oxycodone was left in there. Officer’s noted the victim indicated he wanted a copy of the police report in order to get his oxycodone prescription re-filled. Officers observed one set of footprints located in the snow on the driver’s side of the vehicle that were old and had been iced over. They did not observed any footprints on the other side leading to an open field. At this time there are no witnesses or suspects.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO