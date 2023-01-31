ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy

SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
Noble Cause: Noah Few

Each month on Living Oklahoma, we honor local students making a difference in their communities. We could not do it without the support of prominent Oklahoma City attorney and philanthropist Noble McIntyre and his law firm. This month we are shining the spotlight on Noah Few, he's January's Noble Cause...
Thousands of household goods handed out at Ebenezer Baptist Church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Ebenezer Baptist Church held their third annual mega-giveaway on Saturday, something started at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Senior Pastor Derrick Scobey says the event continues to grow, providing those most in need with key essentials. Volunteers spent the day distributing four 50-foot trucks...
Photography Fun With What's Going On

Get out and be creative with your picture taking. We're taking a look at What Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com.
Malcolm visits AR Workshop

Malcolm Tubbs visits AR Workshop in Edmond to show off his creativity. For more information on when they are open and when you can take a class call (405) 261-3218 or click here.
Mystical Soul Festival brings local artisans to Moore

MOORE (KOKH) - Citizens gathered for the Mystical Soul Festival this weekend in Moore. From Reiki to crystal shopping, people with more alternative interests were sure to find something interesting. The event also had booths from local artisans and vendors, offering original jewelry, oils, skin care, and art.
Overnight fire kills multiple pets in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews responded to an overnight fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. Reports say a house caught fire near southeast Grand Blvd and south High Avenue. Officials say the owner was taken to the hospital with no injuries. Two dogs and three cats were...
Permits still missing at former Swadley's Foggy Bottom restaurants

State park restaurants are open to new businesses. The Tourism Department is trying to lure new restaurateurs to the vacant kitchens left behind from Swadley's Foggy Bottom in a tax money scandal. Fox 25 toured the kitchen at Roman Nose Thursday night, along with representatives from the city of Watonga...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
'Lawsuit designed to waste time': OTA files motion to dismiss lawsuit against them

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) board members and executives filed a motion to dismiss a recent lawsuit against them. On Friday, the OTA filed a motion in the Cleveland County District Court to dismiss the "unjustified complaints" against them in the recently filed taxpayer lawsuit, which seeks to recover money the OTA has paid engineering consultants to begin work on the long-range turnpike expansion and improvement plan, ACCESS Oklahoma.
