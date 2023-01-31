Prince Harry's decision to leave royal life has consequences. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked away from full-time working royal duties they had no idea of the ramifications of their actions when it comes to protocol. If the duo attends the coronation of King Charles they will have no official roles and would be considered guests. Harry is blood family and the son of the monarch but when he left the UK for America he lost some of his privileges. The Duke of Sussex would have to sit in the audience and not be able to take part in the ceremony when his father is officially declared the King.

