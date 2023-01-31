Drew Barrymore & Savannah Guthrie Get 'Special' Tattoos Together

Photo: Getty Images/NBC

Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie have revealed that they got tattoos together. The Today show host shared the sweet news on the show and explained the deep meaning behind her ink. Guthrie showed off the healing tattoo on her right forearm which reads "all my love."

In a pre-tattoo interview, Barrymore shared that Guthrie had "a very special one that she's getting." It also marks Guthrie's very first tattoo. "I’ve never had a tattoo,” she said. “I know, it’s really scary. I can’t believe I’m doing it. I mean, I haven’t told anyone.”

“This is an exact carbon copy of my father’s handwriting," she revealed. “‘All my love.’ He wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing. And, so that’s the first time in my life, I’m 51 years old, that I’ve had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo. And it’s not only his writing, so he’s with me, but I’m trying to make it my mantra for life.”

The idea for getting a tattoo in her late father's handwriting actually came from Barrymore. "She had her mom’s handwriting lightly done, like yours is, and her mom wrote, ‘Love you more,’ because that’s what they say to each other. So, I would actually like something cool, like that, of my mom," Guthrie said during her 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show .



As for Drew, she got three simple fish tattooed on her forearm but didn't reveal the meaning behind her 11th tattoo. The good friends most recently worked together as producers of the new animated Netflix show Princess Power which is based on Guthrie's book Princesses Wear Pants .