ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Shares New Message Ahead of ‘Rust’ Shooting Charges

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4lKF_0kXb3o0L00

Hilaria Baldwin posted a message to Instagram followers on Tuesday, amid news her husband Alec Baldwin would be charged in connection with the “Rust” shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In October 2021, Baldwin, an actor and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has denied any wrongdoing. Charges are expected to be filed today.

Hilaria wrote, “I hope you understand how much your support and kindness to Alec and our children mean. Thank you for being our community and our village. You are helping us to be stronger parents and partners during this unimaginable time, stemming from such heartbreaking tragedy. Please know that I hear all of your outspoken words and each and every one of you reminds me daily that there is kindness in the world and we are not alone.”

She closed with, “Alec, we love you and we are here for you❤️”

Just days ago, Hilaria spoke out on her podcast “Witches Anonymous.” On Sunday, she shared, "It's been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason. Quite honestly, without it, we would crumble. So thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don't feel so strong."

And in December, “Extra” spoke with Hilaria about where the family is at in the wake of the “Rust” tragedy.

She said, “We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one is okay. It was, and is, a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.”

She went on, ”I mean, the loss of her. Halyna, her son, a little son, her family, her co-workers, the people who loved her, her fans. I mean, she was an incredible, incredible woman in so many different ways.”

Opening up about Alec, she said, “I worry about him… I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion to understand what had happened.”

Baldwin shared, “When you go through something hard, you know not every day is going to be the same. You have moments in the day that are very hard. Nights are hard, nightmares are hard. So I’m just there, and I say, ‘I’m here and I’m going to take care of you,’ and I said that from the moment we realized what had happened.”

One of the toughest things for Alec and Hilaria was telling their two oldest children Carmen and Rafa what happened.

“There is no way that you can explain this because it is awful. It's awful!” she said. “I thought I was going to do this without Alec and he said, ‘No, I can't be a coward. I have to be there…’ And then when I tell them... Carmen started saying to me, ‘Why are you telling me this?...She said, ‘I want to un-know this.’ She used the word ‘un-know,’ and Alec said, ‘I want to un-know it, too,’ I think everyone wants to un-know it... because it's real.”

That is why Alec is so driven to push past his personal pain and finish the film. Hilaria explained, “We can go forward and talk about gun safety on sets, and try to figure out how this crazy thing happened, and we can go forward and honor Halyna.

We can remember her, continuing her legacy for her, for her family and we can take care of everybody who's still here who is extraordinarily damaged by this awful tragedy. That's all that we can do, but we can't un-know it.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rust’ Charges: Prosecutors Say Alec Baldwin Shouldn’t Have Pointed Gun

Alec Baldwin has officially been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Charges were formally filed against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who both face two counts of involuntary manslaughter, on Tuesday after Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced criminal charges against both on Jan. 19. More from The Hollywood ReporterFarce on Top of Tragedy: 'Rust' Producers Escape Accountability (Column)SAG-AFTRA Calls New Mexico Prosecutor's 'Rust' Argument "Wrong and Uninformed"Amid 'Rust' Shooting Charges, CA State Senator to Reintroduce Set Safety Bill That Failed Earlier Notably, prosecutors charged Baldwin as both an actor and producer for...
OK! Magazine

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Fans Furious Over Alec Baldwin Breaking News Interruption: “ABC, This Could Have Waited!”

Hell hath no fury like The View fans scorned — and ABC should take notes. Just as Ana Navarro was getting all fired up about Rep. George Santos allegedly dressing up in drag in the past, despite aligning with Republicans who’ve condemned the practice, the network cut to a breaking news report about Alec Baldwin, leaving many viewers furious that they couldn’t hear the rest of the co-host’s opinion.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off 9-Month Baby Bump: 'Fully Cooked'

The bun is almost out of the oven.The arrival of Meghan McCain's second child is fast approaching — and she has the photos to prove it! On Wednesday, January 18, The View alum posted two selfies to Instagram showing off her very pregnant belly. "9 months — fully cooked! 🤍," the soon-to-be mother-of-two, who is already mom to her and husband Ben Domenech's 2-year-old daughter, Liberty, captioned the upload of her in an oversized grey sweater and long skirt.The Republican commentator confirmed she was expecting another baby in September 2022, sharing in an interview at the time, "Ben and...
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson look just like mom Tina in family photo

Like mother, like daughters. Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson looked just like their mom, Tina Simpson, in a new photo that the “With You” singer shared on Instagram in celebration of the matriarch’s 62nd birthday. Jessica, 42, and Ashlee, 38, bore a striking resemblance to their youthful-looking mother as they smiled for the picture while enjoying a girls’ night out at a restaurant. “We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest,” the “Irresistible” songstress wrote on Sunday. “You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts.” She added, “Hero status, indeed. We had...
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
extratv

extratv

89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy