ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
abc12.com

Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall. The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan. Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Plans on hold for new Chipotle in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Chipotle fans will have to wait longer for a new restaurant in downtown Grand Blanc. The city posted on Facebook that developers backed away from the project at Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue due to a problem with a city-owned alley running through the vacant lot.
GRAND BLANC, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising

The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County Land Bank hosts forum for demolition contractors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank held an informational meeting for contractors interested in working for part of more than $40 million worth of demolition contracts. The land bank has secured over $40 million to address blight in Genesee County. As part of its blight elimination program,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant. The building, located on 2929 S. Saginaw Road was was being transformed into another restaurant. The Benihana was expected to be open...
WNEM

School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February

FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy