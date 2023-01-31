Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall. The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan. Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural...
abc12.com
Plans on hold for new Chipotle in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Chipotle fans will have to wait longer for a new restaurant in downtown Grand Blanc. The city posted on Facebook that developers backed away from the project at Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue due to a problem with a city-owned alley running through the vacant lot.
abc12.com
Saginaw County sergeants paying over $1,500 a month for health insurance
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - No new contract means some Saginaw County workers are seeing a huge portion of their pay go to health care coverage -- in some cases more than $1,500 a month. The county says its hands are tied by a state law, but a union official says...
wsgw.com
Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
abc12.com
Genesee County Land Bank hosts forum for demolition contractors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank held an informational meeting for contractors interested in working for part of more than $40 million worth of demolition contracts. The land bank has secured over $40 million to address blight in Genesee County. As part of its blight elimination program,...
Genesee County considers ‘nuclear options’ as problems mount at Road Commission
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Lingering controversies at the county Road Commission are bad enough that members of the Board of Commissioners are talking about their “nuclear options,” which include letting voters rather than themselves pick the agency’s governing board. Commissioners failed to appoint a replacement for David...
Home improvement grants available for Flint residents in Evergreen Valley neighborhood
FLINT, MI – Two Flint organizations are partnering to encourage residents to take advantage of $7,500+ home improvement grants that can be used to replace roofs, furnaces, water heaters and more. Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church and Metro Community Development have partnered to spread the word about the grants, ranging...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
WILX-TV
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
WNEM
Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant. The building, located on 2929 S. Saginaw Road was was being transformed into another restaurant. The Benihana was expected to be open...
WNEM
School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
abc12.com
Man charged with shining laser at Michigan State Police helicopter
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan man was charged with shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter. Eric Oerlet faces one count of aiming a beam of directed energy emitted from a directed energy device at an aircraft. Oerlet was arraigned yesterday. The charge is a five-year...
abc12.com
Gladwin County woman buying new house with $1 million lottery prize
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin County woman is looking forward to upgrading her living situation after winning a $1 million jackpot from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 57-year-old won the top prize in the Black & Gold scratch-off game with a ticket purchased at Border's Corner Store...
Reinforcements coming to help expedite Flint water crisis settlement claims
FLINT, MI -- The federal judge overseeing the distribution of a $626-million Flint water crisis settlement fund has agreed to bring in reinforcements to help expedite the intake and review of roughly 43,000 pending claims. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy has authorized hiring two expert firms -- Wolf Garretson...
Bay City discussing intersection changes, construction, and truck routes at upcoming meeting
BAY CITY, MI - Roads and traffic issues pop up on the agenda for the upcoming Bay City Commission meeting a few times. During the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission will be discussing multiple resolutions related to roads, including two traffic control orders, an agreement with a contractor for roadwork, and a truck routes ordinance.
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
abc12.com
Week 5 FanZone Poll, Powers' Student Section back-to-back-to-back champs
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For the third week in a row, Powers is taking home the FanZone crown!. Let's see if they can do it three weeks in a row.
