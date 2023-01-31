Chaska/Chanhassen nordic ski team has five all-conference athletes with section meet up next

Read full article on original website
Chaska-Chanhassen community uses sports events to support Kelsey Granowski and family
People find connection and support through sports for various reasons. Maybe it's because of a shared interest in a player, coach or team. Maybe it's based on a rivalry like the one between Chaska and Chanhassen, which has now spanned over 10 years. Earlier in January, with the boys and girls basketball teams squaring off at Chaska High School, sports connected the community yet again — only this time it was a somber reminder of how athletics can bring people together.
Sno-Hawks benefit for Cologne man slated for March 4 at Dahlgren Golf Course
The Chaska Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club is hosting a March 4 benefit at Dahlgreen Golf Course for Mike Dauwalter, a rural Cologne man who has been suffering from a rare form of cancer. Dauwalter was diagnosed with Adeno Carcinoma ALK+ in 2013 and has not been able to physically work for...
Remember When: Feb. 4, 2023
L. Schaefer’s jewelry store is neater and more attractive than ever since the addition of a handsome oak wall case wherein to exhibit his stock of silverware. The case stands nearly eight feet high, is ten feet long, and has three plate glass panel doors in front. The shelving and interior throughout are lined in black, which forms a striking setting for the silverware. The lower part of the case is given up to six drawers. With the rest of the store furnished in oak, the whole presents an artistic appearance, and reflects credit on the good taste of Mr. Schaefer.
Best Buy closing Shakopee store
Best Buy will be closing its Shakopee store next month, the company announced earlier this week. “It’s never an easy decision to close a store, and we’re grateful for all of our customers in Shakopee who have shopped there over the years,” a Best Buy spokesperson wrote in a prepared statement to Shakopee Valley News.
Shakopee Public Schools receives $750,000 grant for diversifying teacher workforce
Shakopee Public Schools has received a $750,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Education as part of a statewide initiative to diversify the state’s teacher workforce. The district applied for MDE’s Grow Your Own Grant program last year, requesting the maximum amount of $750,000. This amount is to be...
Shakopee police calls, Jan. 24-30
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 24-30. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Jan. 27: A...
