Chaska/Chanhassen nordic ski team has five all-conference athletes with section meet up next

L. Schaefer’s jewelry store is neater and more attractive than ever since the addition of a handsome oak wall case wherein to exhibit his stock of silverware. The case stands nearly eight feet high, is ten feet long, and has three plate glass panel doors in front. The shelving and interior throughout are lined in black, which forms a striking setting for the silverware. The lower part of the case is given up to six drawers. With the rest of the store furnished in oak, the whole presents an artistic appearance, and reflects credit on the good taste of Mr. Schaefer.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO