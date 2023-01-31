ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

After rockfall, state plans to reopen North Shore highway in time for weekday commute

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State crews plan to reopen Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay on Sunday evening following a rockslide that triggered a day-long assessment and clean-up effort. Hawaii Department of Transportation’s Director, Ed Sniffen said several boulders slid from a mountain slope to the right of Kamehameha Highway around 6...
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori. 7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi. For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese,...
First Alert Forecast: Gusty trade winds in the week ahead

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers for windward areas, especially for the island of Hawaii, which will be rather damp all week. Showers are expected to increase Monday night and Tuesday, with showers decreasing for the smaller islands again midweek. First Alert: A new...
Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai and forecasters say drenching rains are...
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center passing north of the islands on Friday will bring a return to moderate to breezy trade winds through the weekend. An upper level low will drift from west to east across the state this weekend producing wet weather trends, heavy rain at times, and a few thunderstorms. The most unstable conditions with periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms move into Kauai County and Oahu from Friday night through Saturday. More typical trade winds will return from Monday onward with passing showers as more stable conditions forecast over the region.
Hawaii represents at the Grammys!

This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water. The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water. Updated: 4 hours...
