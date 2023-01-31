Read full article on original website
After rockfall, state plans to reopen North Shore highway in time for weekday commute
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State crews plan to reopen Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay on Sunday evening following a rockslide that triggered a day-long assessment and clean-up effort. Hawaii Department of Transportation’s Director, Ed Sniffen said several boulders slid from a mountain slope to the right of Kamehameha Highway around 6...
Officials hoping to have Kamehameha Highway reopened Monday following rockfall shutdown
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk
HNN News Brief (Feb. 3, 2023) China says a balloon that's been floating around is actually a weather research balloon that blew off course. Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Some 3,000 traps have gone up around Oahu in an...
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant
Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
BOE moves forward with 6-year strategic plan focused on improving education
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - School officials have laid out their vision for how Hawaii’s kids will be educated for years to come. Hawaii’s public school’s now have a vision for the next six years. The state Board of Education unanimously approved a new strategic plan on Thursday which...
This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a Kamehameha-Hawaii athlete was already a champion before he even stepped in the water. Noah Pila is a senior paddler for the Warriors, who was getting ready for his last season...
“Unconventional’ move by homeless Native Hawaiians to move into housing without permission getting praise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Native Hawaiians who made a bold move to get homeless people off the beach are being praised tonight for their unconventional tactics. Only Hawaii News Now was there this week when the group occupied a Maili housing complex. It’s been three days in their new home...
A Maui firefighter needs blood donations. Those on his island find they’re unable to help
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks one week since a Maui firefighter was critically injured in a flood. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea in Kihei. He is still fighting for his life. His family has been pleading for blood donations. But...
After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival back in full swing this weekend
7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori. 7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi. For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese,...
First Alert Forecast: Gusty trade winds in the week ahead
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers for windward areas, especially for the island of Hawaii, which will be rather damp all week. Showers are expected to increase Monday night and Tuesday, with showers decreasing for the smaller islands again midweek. First Alert: A new...
6 Hawaii boys to represent US in largest youth sumo tournament in Japan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will represent the U.S. in the largest youth sumo tournament in Japan next week. Six Hawaii boys — ages of 10 to 15— are getting their mind and bodies ready to compete among 1,500 other sumo athletes in the 13th Hakuhou Hai Cup. The...
Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center passing north of the islands on Friday will bring a return to moderate to breezy trade winds through the weekend. An upper level low will drift from west to east across the state this weekend producing wet weather trends, heavy rain at times, and a few thunderstorms. The most unstable conditions with periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms move into Kauai County and Oahu from Friday night through Saturday. More typical trade winds will return from Monday onward with passing showers as more stable conditions forecast over the region.
Hawaii represents at the Grammys!
