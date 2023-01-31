ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Bayley To Host 'Ding Dong Hello' With Toxic Attraction On 2/7 NXT

Bayley is returning to NXT. WWE announced that Bayley will host a special edition of Ding Dong Hello with guests Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) on the February 7 episode of NXT. Dolin and Jayne competed in a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne...
Fightful

Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling

Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
Fightful

Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute

The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
LEXINGTON, KY
Fightful

Angels SHOOTS SOFTLY On Cody Deaner, Gail Kim, Evil Uno, More

Angels, formerly a member of The Dark Order, is now fully embracing his dark side as a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and has decided that moving forward he will only that on himself and his stablemates in The Design. However, he does still have nice things to...
Fightful

Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Fightful

Fightful

