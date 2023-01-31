Several fans took to social media to share their confusion over Madonna’s appearance at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday. The “Vogue” songstress, 64, took the stage to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their “Unholy” appearance when fans commented on her look – specifically her face. “Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” one fan tweeted along with a meme video of Adele looking confused at a basketball game. “Whaaaaaat happened to Madonna’s face?! #GRAMMYs,” someone else wrote. “This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of rhe [sic] real Madonna in the background. She really...

5 HOURS AGO