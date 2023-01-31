Read full article on original website
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
Swerve Strickland Interview | Wrestling Perspective Podcast w/ Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell
Swerve Strickland joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell. - Parker Boudreaux and about helping wash off the moniker of “The Next Brock Lesnar”. - Killshot in Lucha Underground. - Evolving outside of wrestling. - Why Pro Wrestling is his true passion before Music. -...
The Grammys Knew What They Were Doing Cutting to Taylor Swift When Harry Styles Won
We've come a long way, baby. Taylor Swift was seen applauding Harry Styles following his win at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. The pop stars famously dated back in 2012, and though their relationship lasted less than a year, the split inspired many songs, including Swift's "Out of the Woods" and "Two Ghosts" from Styles.
Fans ‘so confused’ by Madonna’s ‘new face’ at Grammys 2023
Several fans took to social media to share their confusion over Madonna’s appearance at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday. The “Vogue” songstress, 64, took the stage to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their “Unholy” appearance when fans commented on her look – specifically her face. “Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” one fan tweeted along with a meme video of Adele looking confused at a basketball game. “Whaaaaaat happened to Madonna’s face?! #GRAMMYs,” someone else wrote. “This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of rhe [sic] real Madonna in the background. She really...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
US Magazine
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Not in Attendance at the 2023 Grammys Weeks After She and John Legend Welcomed Daughter Esti
Celebrating at home! Chrissy Teigen is supporting her husband, John Legend, from afar as he attends the 2023 Grammy Awards solo weeks after the parents of three welcomed daughter Esti. “No Grammys for me tonight but cheering on @johnlegend’s 3 noms and performance!!” Teigen, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story...
Bayley To Host 'Ding Dong Hello' With Toxic Attraction On 2/7 NXT
Bayley is returning to NXT. WWE announced that Bayley will host a special edition of Ding Dong Hello with guests Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) on the February 7 episode of NXT. Dolin and Jayne competed in a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne...
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
NWA USA Results And Stream (2/4): Homicide, Kerry Morton, Psycho Love In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA USA on February 4 from Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Full results are below. NWA USA Results And Stream (2/4) - The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) speak...
Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling
Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
Roxanne Perez Recalls Booker T Being Mad At Her At Reality Of Wrestling, Sharmell Comforting Her
Roxanne Perez is on top of the NXT women's division as the reigning NXT Women's Champion. Roxanne has already made a significant impact in her young career and she started her journey early, joining Booker T's reality of wrestling as a teenager. Booker had faith in Roxanne during in her...
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute
The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
Preview The Opening For NXT Vengeance Day, Batista Not Joining DC Cinematic Universe | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. - Tonight, NXT Vengeance Day is the first standalone NXT event outside Florida in 3 years. Tonight's show will be opened by one of nxt's greatest exports, Charlotte Flair. Fans can see the full opening above.
Angels SHOOTS SOFTLY On Cody Deaner, Gail Kim, Evil Uno, More
Angels, formerly a member of The Dark Order, is now fully embracing his dark side as a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and has decided that moving forward he will only that on himself and his stablemates in The Design. However, he does still have nice things to...
Shawn Michaels On Potential Future NXT Callups: Everyone Is Concentrated On WrestleMania Right Now
Shawn Michaels discusses potential NXT callups. Fans of WWE are always wondering when the next big star from NXT is going to make their debut on the main roster. Currently, many fans are anticipating the main roster arrival of NXT stars like Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Carmelo Hayes. On...
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance, Doing More During COVID Times
Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 in the women's Royal Rumble. Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 and had not wrestled since her release. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked if she knew about her Rumble appearance a...
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
WWE Raw 30, WWE Smackdown Producers, Backstage News And Notes From Before Royal Rumble
- LA Knight, Undertaker, Bray Wyatt segment: Abyss. - Seth Rollins & Street Profits vs. Imperium: Shane Helms. - Undertaker's coat and hat were sent to the show, even though it wasn't used. - Rikishi was ill, which is why the Acknowledgement Ceremony was canceled. It was known by Friday...
