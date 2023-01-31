ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY



WNYT

Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants

An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Wanted Kingsbury woman taken into custody

A wanted woman from Kingsbury was arrested Thursday. Vanessa Graham, 40, allegedly attacked another woman in front of a child under the age of 17, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. She also knowingly failed to follow a court order for officials to collect evidence of the crime. Graham...
KINGSBURY, NY
WNYT

Fort Plain man charged in alleged vandalism spree

A Fort Plain man is accused of vandalizing two trailers, and a nearby apartment under renovation. Tyson Smith wrote derogatory phrases and other graffiti on the walls of one trailer at a business on Willett Street, said investigators. At the other, Smith defecated on the floor and left trash and...
FORT PLAIN, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal

POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
POWNAL, VT
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase

A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
ALBANY, NY

