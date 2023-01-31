Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants
An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
WNYT
Wanted Kingsbury woman taken into custody
A wanted woman from Kingsbury was arrested Thursday. Vanessa Graham, 40, allegedly attacked another woman in front of a child under the age of 17, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. She also knowingly failed to follow a court order for officials to collect evidence of the crime. Graham...
Convicted killer sentenced for 2017 Curtis Lumber arson
A man who was already convicted for killing his cellmate was sentenced on Wednesday for a separate crime in which he torched the Curtis Lumber on Route 67 in Ballston Spa.
Police make notable 6 DWI arrests in the Capital Region
Four of the suspects were involved in crashes.
WNYT
Fort Plain man charged in alleged vandalism spree
A Fort Plain man is accused of vandalizing two trailers, and a nearby apartment under renovation. Tyson Smith wrote derogatory phrases and other graffiti on the walls of one trailer at a business on Willett Street, said investigators. At the other, Smith defecated on the floor and left trash and...
Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop, drugs found
State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.
Albany duo facing gun possession charges after fight
Two Albany men have been charged with handgun possession following a fight at their Leonard Place home, according to a spokesperson for Albany Police.
Uniondale Woman Avoids Prison After Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme With Inmate
A Long Island woman won’t serve any time behind bars after admitting that she fraudulently obtained thousands of dollars in unemployment insurance benefits by impersonating a prison inmate. Briana Garland, age 30, of Uniondale, was sentenced to two years of probation in federal court in Albany on Thursday, Feb....
Former teacher who recorded colleagues in bathroom headed to prison
Albany County, N.Y. (News10)-A former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to secretly recording his colleagues while they used a staff bathroom is now headed to prison. But that’s not the end of legal trouble for Patrick Morgan or the school district. While he sat in Albany County Court with his head and eyes hung down, […]
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal
POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Saratoga
After a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics sales in Saratoga Springs, police arrested Prince Cooper, 36 of Schenectady. Officers report at the time of his arrest, Cooper was on federal supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
WNYT
Meet Cooper: Schenectady Police Department's Furry New Recruit Will Comfort Trauma Victims
He’s got four legs, is undeniably handsome, and (presumably) doesn’t mind getting paid in treats and belly rubs. Cooper the labradoodle is the newest member of the Schenectady Police Department, the agency announced on Facebook. The dog made his big public debut while accompanied by his handler, Detective...
Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop In Capital Region, Police Say
A 31-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges following an alleged bust during a traffic stop in the region, authorities said.Greene County resident Anthony Alford, of Catskill, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after troopers stopped a pickup truck he was riding in on Water Street in Catskill, ac…
Troy man gets 10 years for attempting to entice minor
A Troy man will face 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual acts. Brian Botsford, 26, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
