Gavin and Izzy Discuss His Ominous Vision in Midseason Premiere of 'La Brea'

La Brea will resume its sophomore season with an epic two-hour midseason premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The NBC science fiction drama will be serving up two back-to-back episodes—and Parade has your exclusive look at the first episode, titled “Stampede,” which picks up shortly after the group's return to 10,000 B.C. after jumping through the Los Angeles Hollywood sign sinkhole.

In the nearly two and a half minute scene—which you can watch below—Gavin ( Eoin Macken ) and Izzy ( Zyra Gorecki ) are plotting how to get back into the Lazarus Tower when he reveals the vision he had about Eve in the previous midseason finale.

The duo is on the way to infiltrate the Lazarus Tower to upload the virus that will power down the time traveling portal responsible for opening up the sinkholes, which also means they are knowingly destroying their only way of ever getting back home.

As they brainstorm how Gavin can get inside the portal room without James, the enigmatic leader and Gavin's father, noticing Izzy, comically suggests “pulling the fire alarm.”

But there’s no time for jokes as lives are at stake, so Gavin reveals he has a “better idea,” informing his daughter that the infirmary is on the same floor as the portal room as he whips out a pocket knife and slices his forearm, explaining that it has to be “convincing.”

Before they embark on their dangerous quest, Izzy questions if a kiss between Gavin and her mother, Eve (which likely happened earlier in the episode), suggests that they are getting back together.

“I hope so,” Gavin responds, though he’s clearly hiding something, and Izzy picks up on it immediately. As Gavin attempts to shrug it off, Izzy reminds him that they promised to be honest with each other this time around, noting, “you can’t keep things from me.”

“The last time our family wasn’t on the same page, we pretty much broke apart. I thought once we got back together, things would be different… guess I was wrong,” she declares, which prompts Gavin to tell her about the vision he had in 1988 before they jumped through the sinkhole.

“It was of your mom, and she was in my arms, surrounded by all these red star-shaped flowers,” he explains, adding that it was ominous in nature : “I think she was dead.”

Izzy is understandably flustered, though he assures her that just because he saw it in a vision, doesn’t mean it has to come true. As Izzy presses for details, Gavin tells her that until he can figure out what it all means, they have to focus on the mission at hand—getting into Lazarus and shutting down the portal to stop any future catastrophes.

Will they be successful? Will Izzy keep quiet about her father’s vision? Will they learn more about what the vision entails?

Tune into the La Brea midseason premiere to find out. The double-dose of adventure kicks off Jan. 31 at 9/8c on NBC.

