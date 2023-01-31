ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brave, curious otters face off with deadly spitting cobra in viral video

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

An impressive scene played out at an urban park in Singapore recently, when a bevvy of brave otters faced off with deadly cobra .

Footage recorded by Jocelyn Chng and shared on social media shows an equatorial spitting cobra sizing up more than a half-dozen smooth-coated otters who apparently tried to make friends with the serpent.

The video shows the otters in water and the cobra, its head raised while resting on what appears to be rocks surrounded by grass on shore, not having any of it.

Eventually, after circling the snake, the otters lose interest and the cobra slithers off.

Otters meet a cobra not looking for friendship

Vulnerable otters and a deadly snake

Smooth-coated otters are native to India and Southeast Asia .

The otters:

The equatorial spitting cobra, also called the black spitting cobra , is also found in Southeast Asia.

The snakes:

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brave, curious otters face off with deadly spitting cobra in viral video

