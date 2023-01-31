Brave, curious otters face off with deadly spitting cobra in viral video

An impressive scene played out at an urban park in Singapore recently, when a bevvy of brave otters faced off with deadly cobra .

Footage recorded by Jocelyn Chng and shared on social media shows an equatorial spitting cobra sizing up more than a half-dozen smooth-coated otters who apparently tried to make friends with the serpent.

The video shows the otters in water and the cobra, its head raised while resting on what appears to be rocks surrounded by grass on shore, not having any of it.

Eventually, after circling the snake, the otters lose interest and the cobra slithers off.

Vulnerable otters and a deadly snake

Smooth-coated otters are native to India and Southeast Asia .

The otters:

The equatorial spitting cobra, also called the black spitting cobra , is also found in Southeast Asia.

The snakes:

Are venomous and potentially deadly

Typically prefer to avoid confrontation

Will stand erect, expand their hood and hiss loudly if threatened then spray venom into the eyes of its tormentor.

