63-year-old programmer 'learns his value' after company he worked at for 30 years 'unretires' him

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. Employees often put up with a lot of exploitation and emotional abuse from their companies for fear of compromising their financial security and thereby disturbing other aspects of their lives. Well aware of the power they wield far too many employers underpay and undervalue their staff while ignoring that investing in the retention of skilled and reliable employees is one of the best business moves they could make. Fortunately, there's a lot more awareness about toxic professional practice and people are slowly learning to recognize their worth and demand fair compensation.
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
