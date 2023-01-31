People to Watch in 2023: Mark Finkelstein, Educational Services Commission of New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Mark Finkelstein’s name is synonymous with “special education” in Middlesex County, after serving his entire professional career as an educator who served area children with the most challenging disabilities.

And now that he has announced his June 30 retirement as superintendent of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ), after 27 years at the helm, Finkelstein has certainly earned a slot amongst TAPinto New Brunswick’s People to Watch in 2023.

And why? Because of what is next. He is newly appointed as chair of the Board of Trustees at Middlesex College, which means the longtime New Brunswick resident will be sticking around the county.

Finkelstein said there hasn’t been much time for reflection, as he finishes out his final months as the leader of the state’s largest specialized school district, which now includes seven schools for students 3-21 with autism, multiple disabilities and at-risk behaviors.

ESCNJ is home to about 800 students at its campuses in Piscataway, Monroe and Sayreville; its staff educates some 5,000 students in 110 public schools and 17 charter schools across the state.

Much of Finkelstein’s focus in the upcoming months will be on leaving the students, their families and staff members in good hands when he steps aside to spend more time to focus on the college’s aggressive expansion, as well as some well-earned time to spend with loved ones. To that end, he’s eager to play an active role in the succession plan for the school district he has built.

ESCNJ has grown under his leadership into the largest specialized school district in the state. Finkelstein hopes his successor will focus on growing the ESCNJ Co-Op, which includes almost 1,500 organizations, school districts, municipal governments and other individuals and entities from five states.

He can envision the Co-Op expanding into other countries, including some in the Caribbean, as it consistently shows tremendous cost savings for government entities who purchase products through it.

Finkelstein notes that this sort of expansion will help keep tuition costs down and save taxpayers in hundreds of sending school districts. In fact, he’s already proposed to the board using a surplus in the Co-Op funds to offset rising costs and hold to a 3% increase in tuition for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Leaving ESCNJ will be emotional for Finkelstein, but it comes with a silver lining.

He is eager to dig deep into this new role as board chair at the county college, a volunteer role. He wants to approach the leadership post in a similar, hands-on way to his predecessor and friend, the late Dorothy Power.

And just to remind him of that, there’s a photo hung in the hallway near his office of Power in the college swimming pool. At the unveiling of the pool, she leaped off the diving board, swam to the bottom and retrieved a ceremonial key that marked the opening of the popular campus facility.

There was a time when Finkelstein considered leaving the Board of Trustees. He said there were no committees and no preparation for board meetings, which were typically wrapped up in 10 minutes.

A lot has changed at the college. In November, Finkelstein joined other leaders in announcing sweeping, multimillion dollar plans to build a new student center, open-air venue, conference center, sports facilities and more.

Finkelstein’s goal is to foster a long-term relationship between ESCNJ and the college. He envisions a college program that would require students to spend some of their paraprofessional training observing classes at ESCNJ’s classrooms.

“To have the advantage of undergrads coming here for coursework and learning that system now, by the time they get their associates degree and come on board with us, they’ve already had 60 credits done,” he said. “ESCNJ is going to pay for the next 60 credits to get their bachelor’s degree and hopefully a lot of them will stay with us as teachers for a very long time.”

The other initiative would allow ESCNJ teachers and aides – most of whom live in the county - to take classes at Middlesex College at the end of their workday without having to leave their buildings.

“To make taking of college credit courses easier for our staff members, which we pay for, easier for students so that instead of having to leave their assignments here, they can either stay right in their classroom or just walk over to ESCNJ’s Professional Conference Center and do their coursework right there,” Finkelstein said.

Middlesex College President Mark McCormick said Finkelstein has been an invaluable partner as a trustee since 2005 and as vice chair and now chair, and it’s not surprising that he has often focused on the needs of the college’s most vulnerable students.

“Mark understands the transformative power of education and the importance of providing quality, affordable educational opportunities for all members of our community,” McCormick said.

“Under Mark’s leadership on the Middlesex College Board of Trustees, the College has moved in exciting new directions focusing on access and equity, including significantly lowering the cost for students in high school to take courses at the college either directly or through dual enrollment,” the college president said. “He has also championed and supported the college’s efforts to serve students with disabilities.”

Underneath Finkelstein compassion, care and gentle demeanor beats the heart of a fierce fighter, said Dr. Dale Caldwell, who has served for more than 20 years as the president of ESCNJ’s Board of Directors.

Caldwell said that when other commissions sued to try to block the name change from the Middlesex Regional Educational Services Commission to the current ESCNJ – a change necessitated by the fact the organization had expanded to include services for students in all 21 counties – Finkelstein took his fight to the State Board of Education. Similarly, Caldwell said Finkelstein fought for-profit competitors who tried to block the formation of the tuition-saving co-op.

“Societies are judged by how they treat the most vulnerable,” Caldwell said. “ESCNJ is the model institution showing how you treat the most vulnerable in society. And it makes us a better state, makes us a better country.

And it’s all because of Mark’s leadership.”



