Gas Prices Dip Slightly in Kenosha and Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen slightly on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $3.66…down 2-cents from last week, but still 17-cents above the national average. Illinois continues to have the highest prices in the Midwest, and the 9th highest average in the country. Lake County saw a 12-cent drop over the last 7 days to $3.63. In Wisconsin, prices dipped one penny to $3.27, which is 22-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices dropped 2-cents over the last week for a current average of $3.16.
