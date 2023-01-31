Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 5th, 2023
A 31-year-old Iuka man has been taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Damien Stanford of East Camp was taken into custody following an early Sunday morning traffic stop at Jefferson and Olive in Salem. 29-year-old Candice Ross of North Jefferson in Centralia posted $450 bond...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two charged after alleged burglary broken up in progress
Two Centralia men have been charged in Marion County Court with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. 31-year-old Stephen Bryant, who told authorities he was homeless, and 41-year-old Christopher Frake of West Broadway were both arrested when a burglary to an outbuilding at Green Street and Brick Hill Road in rural Central City was broken up in progress Thursday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023
A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County has another COVID-19 related death
Marion County Health Department Administrator Mellissa Mallow has announced another COVID-19 related death. A man in his 70s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death was a long term care resident and was vaccinated but not up to date. The death brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 221.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man in custody in connection with Tuesday robbery of Ziegler bank
Police have taken a 60-year-old Salem man into custody as a suspect in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly apprehended in a traffic stop in Du Quion Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates he was identified by Marion County law...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 for suspected check fraud, identity deception
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation. Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud. Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen. If you recognize either person […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 31st, 2023
Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants and brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Brown, who told authorities he was homeless, was returned to the Marion County Jail from Decatur on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to land charges. Bond is set at $15,000.
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law
A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
ISP: Numerous reports of the latest Indiana State Police phone scam in Indianapolis Post
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana State Police (ISP) Indianapolis Post has been receiving many complaints regarding a phone scam in the area. The caller identification on the call says, “Indiana State Police Post 52,” with the phone number listed as 317-899-8577 (the phone number to the post). The scammers pose themselves as police officers and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County second in oil production in Illinois again in 2022
While total oil production was down, Marion County remained the number two oil producing county in Illinois in 2022. The figures tabulated by the Illinois Petroleum Resource Board show the county produced 737,458 barrels of oil in the past year, down 14,000 barrels from last year. The Executive Director of...
Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released days before deadly shooting after judge denies hold
INDIANAPOLIS – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting could’ve been behind bars on a weapons charge. Instead, the suspect paid a $150 cash bond and allegedly killed a 20-year-old man just days later. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard this week on preliminary charges of murder and robbery in the death of […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting
FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
okawvilletimes.com
Man Dies By Suicide Following Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 64 resulted in a brief pursuit of a subject who later died by suicide Sunday in Washington County. According to the Illinois State Police, the subject in question, who authorities have not yet identified, turned a gun on himself after being pursued into the woods near Mile Marker 48 on I-64.
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
Comments / 1