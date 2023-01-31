ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Vote center open in Downey for Tuesday’s special election

By City News Service Inc.
 5 days ago
A vote center is open in Downey for Tuesday’s special municipal election, county election officials announced.

The vote center is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Furman Park for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.

The center is located in Activity Rooms 1 and 2 of the park, at 10419 Rives Ave.

The election is being held to consider the recall of Council Member Catherine Alvarez of Council District 3.

Recall supporters accuse Alvarez of withholding information from voters about past criminal charges against her, which include a welfare violation and perjury. The perjury charge was dismissed, but Alvarez was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to the welfare fraud charge in 2016, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

