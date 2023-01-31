Vote center open in Downey for Tuesday’s special election

A vote center is open in Downey for Tuesday’s special municipal election, county election officials announced.

The vote center is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Furman Park for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.

The center is located in Activity Rooms 1 and 2 of the park, at 10419 Rives Ave.

The election is being held to consider the recall of Council Member Catherine Alvarez of Council District 3.

Recall supporters accuse Alvarez of withholding information from voters about past criminal charges against her, which include a welfare violation and perjury. The perjury charge was dismissed, but Alvarez was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to the welfare fraud charge in 2016, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.