Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO