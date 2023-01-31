ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Fire guts Bill's Cafe and AJ Cleaners at Midtown Palo Alto shopping plaza

A fire that broke out late Wednesday night at a Midtown shopping plaza destroyed Bill's Cafe and AJ's Quick Clean Center before firefighters extinguished it. Firefighters responded to the fire at 3175 Middlefield Road around 11:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames largely at AJ's Quick Clean Center, Palo Alto fire Battalion Chief Ryan Stoddard said. The blaze extended through a common attic space shared with three other businesses, Philz Coffee, Bill's Cafe and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits, which also sustained damage.
PALO ALTO, CA
Teachers share impact of flood damage at Las Lomitas Elementary

Teachers are detailing the impacts from flooding that damaged 20 classrooms and learning spaces at Las Lomitas Elementary School in the beginning of January. Las Lomitas Education Association sent a Jan. 20 statement to The Almanac that lays out how students, teachers and other staff at the Atherton school have been displaced by the damage. Half the campus was underwater during the flooding.
ATHERTON, CA
Menlo Park sends housing element to the state for round two

The Menlo Park City Council got its housing element in under the wire, certifying and adopting it Jan. 31 on a 4-1 vote, with Drew Combs opposed. The housing element had to be approved and submitted to the state by Jan. 31 in order to avoid penalties that could include fines and losing land use authority over proposed developments.
MENLO PARK, CA
Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days

Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region. Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.
Menlo Park affordable housing development begins accepting applications for lottery

MidPen Housing is accepting applications for an affordable housing development on Willow Road in Menlo Park, called Gateway Rising, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Gateway Rising includes 140 units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Initially developed in the 1960s, the housing complex was built for seniors and families. MidPen Housing redeveloped the site and built 160 units, split between Sequoia Belle Haven and the newly redeveloped Gateway Rising site. Sequoia has 90 affordable apartments for seniors.
MENLO PARK, CA
12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery

Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.
MENLO PARK, CA
San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross announces resignation

San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross has announced his resignation from the board this week, effective March 16. In the role, Ross has represented Trustee Area 7 — which includes parts of Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Portola Valley and Woodside — since 2012. He was most recently re-elected in 2020, with his current term slated to end in December 2024.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Stanford scrutinized over deputy who drew gun on Black man

Stanford police are under scrutiny after an officer drew a gun on a Black driver over the weekend, an incident that has gained national attention following a viral Twitter thread from a witness. The Stanford Department of Public Safety is reviewing the incident and has asked the Santa Clara County...
STANFORD, CA
