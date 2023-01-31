Read full article on original website
Fire guts Bill's Cafe and AJ Cleaners at Midtown Palo Alto shopping plaza
A fire that broke out late Wednesday night at a Midtown shopping plaza destroyed Bill's Cafe and AJ's Quick Clean Center before firefighters extinguished it. Firefighters responded to the fire at 3175 Middlefield Road around 11:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames largely at AJ's Quick Clean Center, Palo Alto fire Battalion Chief Ryan Stoddard said. The blaze extended through a common attic space shared with three other businesses, Philz Coffee, Bill's Cafe and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits, which also sustained damage.
Teachers share impact of flood damage at Las Lomitas Elementary
Teachers are detailing the impacts from flooding that damaged 20 classrooms and learning spaces at Las Lomitas Elementary School in the beginning of January. Las Lomitas Education Association sent a Jan. 20 statement to The Almanac that lays out how students, teachers and other staff at the Atherton school have been displaced by the damage. Half the campus was underwater during the flooding.
Menlo Park sends housing element to the state for round two
The Menlo Park City Council got its housing element in under the wire, certifying and adopting it Jan. 31 on a 4-1 vote, with Drew Combs opposed. The housing element had to be approved and submitted to the state by Jan. 31 in order to avoid penalties that could include fines and losing land use authority over proposed developments.
Here's what you need to know about the new teacher-housing project in Palo Alto
Plans are underway to break ground in the next several months on an educator-housing project in Palo Alto that was proposed more than five years ago. The housing project involves over half a dozen local school districts and coordination among Santa Clara County, two nonprofit developers, the city of Palo Alto and Meta.
Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days
Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region. Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.
Atherton guts most of multifamily housing from plan it's sending to state
An unprecedented number of people — around 250 — turned out for Atherton City Council's Tuesday, Jan. 31, meeting to make their voices heard amid a contentious process to plan for housing in town over the next eight years. The council removed multifamily housing plans that were met...
Menlo Park affordable housing development begins accepting applications for lottery
MidPen Housing is accepting applications for an affordable housing development on Willow Road in Menlo Park, called Gateway Rising, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Gateway Rising includes 140 units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Initially developed in the 1960s, the housing complex was built for seniors and families. MidPen Housing redeveloped the site and built 160 units, split between Sequoia Belle Haven and the newly redeveloped Gateway Rising site. Sequoia has 90 affordable apartments for seniors.
12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery
Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.
San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross announces resignation
San Mateo County Board of Education Trustee Joe Ross has announced his resignation from the board this week, effective March 16. In the role, Ross has represented Trustee Area 7 — which includes parts of Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Portola Valley and Woodside — since 2012. He was most recently re-elected in 2020, with his current term slated to end in December 2024.
Child attacked by mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County
A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road on the report of a mountain lion attack. A child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack, the department said.
Farmworkers displaced by mass shooting won't return to 'deplorable' housing conditions
A recent immigrant from Mexico, Moreno is employed at Pescardero Terra Garden, a sister location of one of the farms where the shootings occurred. Though he personally knew many of the victims and their families, his own workplace was spared. Like many in his community, Moreno was trying not to...
Guest Opinion: In response to tragedy, more must be done to curb gun violence
Shock. Anger. Outrage. Despair. These words barely scratch the surface of the range of emotions the people of Half Moon Bay, and no doubt millions of others, are experiencing in the wake of the Jan. 23 shooting spree that left seven farmworkers dead and one severely injured. Half Moon Bay...
Menlo Park police seeking public's help after a hit-and-run seriously injures one person on Marsh Road
After at least one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision, Menlo Park police seeking the public's help in finding the suspect. Officers responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles on Marsh Road near Highway 101 on Jan. 26 at 12:34 p.m., according to a press release.
Stanford scrutinized over deputy who drew gun on Black man
Stanford police are under scrutiny after an officer drew a gun on a Black driver over the weekend, an incident that has gained national attention following a viral Twitter thread from a witness. The Stanford Department of Public Safety is reviewing the incident and has asked the Santa Clara County...
La Baguette settles federal lawsuit for $430K in fraudulent PPP claims
Company received two loans simultaneously through the Paycheck Protection Program. A Palo Alto bakery has settled a lawsuit with the federal government for making false claims to acquire $430,000 through a program designed to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. La...
