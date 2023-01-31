Read full article on original website
Marion County has another COVID-19 related death
Marion County Health Department Administrator Mellissa Mallow has announced another COVID-19 related death. A man in his 70s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death was a long term care resident and was vaccinated but not up to date. The death brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 221.
2023 02/11 – Deborah Ann ‘Debbie’ Arning
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Arning, 68, of Walnut Hill passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with her family being a constant comfort. She was born on March 15, 1954, the daughter of Roger and Barbara (Hussmann) Hill in Centralia. She married the...
Raccoon, Woodlawn, Central City & Altamont Lutheran Open Class S State Today
The Class S boys state tournament tips off today. At 9:30 it’s Raccoon taking on OLMC Herrin followed by Woodlawn and Marissa at 10:45, Albers takes on St Mary’s Alton at 12 then at 1:15 it’s Meridian and TSJ Nashville, Central City and St Joe School at 2:30, Altamont Lutheran plays Bluford at 3:45, Jonesboro and Wayne City at 5pm and New Simpson Hill plays St John’s Red Bud at 6:15.
Marion County second in oil production in Illinois again in 2022
While total oil production was down, Marion County remained the number two oil producing county in Illinois in 2022. The figures tabulated by the Illinois Petroleum Resource Board show the county produced 737,458 barrels of oil in the past year, down 14,000 barrels from last year. The Executive Director of...
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law
A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
2022 02/04 – James Roy
James Roy, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2023 02/08 – Sharon Kay Weems
Sharon Kay Weems, age 67 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Sharon was born on October 27, 1955 in Salem, the daughter of Bob G. and Clara (Doty) Chandler. She married Michael Edward Weems on July 10, 1987 in Sandoval, and he survives in Salem.
Police Beat for Sunday, February 5th, 2023
A 31-year-old Iuka man has been taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Damien Stanford of East Camp was taken into custody following an early Sunday morning traffic stop at Jefferson and Olive in Salem. 29-year-old Candice Ross of North Jefferson in Centralia posted $450 bond...
Wildcats Head To Freeburg Tonight, Host Centralia Saturday On WJBD
The Salem Wildcats head to Freeburg in Cahokia play tonight. Salem is coming off an overtime loss last Saturday at DuQuoin. Salem comes in at 6-19 overall and 1-6 in the Cahokia Conference. After tonight, Salem will be right back in action tomorrow night at home when they host the...
Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023
A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
Two charged after alleged burglary broken up in progress
Two Centralia men have been charged in Marion County Court with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. 31-year-old Stephen Bryant, who told authorities he was homeless, and 41-year-old Christopher Frake of West Broadway were both arrested when a burglary to an outbuilding at Green Street and Brick Hill Road in rural Central City was broken up in progress Thursday night.
2023 02/07 – Irma Perez
Irma Perez, age 91 of Beckemeyer, entered into rest on February 4, 2023, at Breese Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Perez was born on October 29, 1931. She married Manuel Perez on August 19, 1950, in Breese and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2018. Mrs....
