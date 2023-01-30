ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mississippi Today

Attorneys drop hints that feds are eyeing former Gov. Phil Bryant in welfare investigation

Perpetrators in the Mississippi welfare scandal lawsuit are cooperating with federal prosecutors. High-profile officials confirm that a federal investigation into the misspending continues. Top defendants in the civil case have implored state prosecutors to pursue their boss, former Gov. Phil Bryant, who they say was responsible for much of the scandal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPEL 96.5

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

White House announces $150 million grant for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s official - today President Biden announced a $150-million mega grant for the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge. Biden’s official announcement followed news from Louisiana lawmakers that the money was coming. But is it enough, and is there more available?. Only nine projects...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Biden's second home searched by FBI for classified documents

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's personal residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was searched by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into classified documents, according to a statement released by Biden's personal attorney. "Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement. "Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Kennardo G. James

SC Was Named One of the “Most Unhappy States” in America – Here’s Why

Not only is SC one of the most laid-back states in America, but it also has some of the happiest people in the country. However, according to one major national publication - "The Palmetto State" was named one of the "Most Unhappy States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed SC one of the most unhappy states in the country, why they did, as well as take a look at other states that made the list!

