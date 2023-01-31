ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Which Louisiana representative sits on House oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles most of the major bills governing a key industry in the state though other panels handle some aspects.
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Loyola Maroon

EDITORIAL: An open letter to Jeff Landry

Enshrined in its mission statement, Loyola University encourages students to “pursue truth, wisdom, and justice; and to work for a more just world.” Loyola students are guided by the institution’s Catholic and Jesuit principles. Loyola’s philosophies are inspired by those of Saint Ignatius, which we hope Loyola alumni will remain committed to through their practice of being positive and compassionate changemakers, seeking justice, truth, and God in all things.
KNOE TV8

HERSHERLL WEST PASSES

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is asking lawmakers to put $45 million in an incentive fund, but critics fear it won’t solve Louisiana’s homeowner's insurance crisis. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 10 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Town of Waterproof...
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
WDSU

Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
kalb.com

Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - The House on Wednesday, Feb. 1, approved bills to spend up to $45 million to encourage insurance companies to return to the state and to prevent firms that went bankrupt or were declared insolvent from using the money. The House Appropriations...
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana counts $21B in announced decarbonization projects since 2020

More than $21 billion in new and expanded industrial projects focused on decarbonization have been announced for Louisiana since 2020, state officials say. That’s one of the main highlights of a new state report marking one year since Louisiana officially became the first state in the Gulf South to adopt a climate action plan. About two-thirds of Louisiana’s emissions come from the industrial sector, so industrial decarbonization is crucial for the state’s goal of capitalizing on the economic potential of the global transition to cleaner energy while working toward net-zero emissions.
Courthouse News Service

Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison

NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
KPLC TV

Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
