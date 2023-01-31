Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Jim Donelon, with 5 decades in politics, is under rare spotlight as insurance commissioner
In 1972, Richard Nixon was president, Elvis Presley remained the king – and Jim Donelon narrowly lost a race to be district attorney in Jefferson Parish. Despite several other defeats, he went on to chair the Jefferson Parish Council and to serve four full terms in the state House. He’s in his fourth full term as Louisiana’s insurance commissioner.
NOLA.com
Which Louisiana representative sits on House oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.
WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles most of the major bills governing a key industry in the state though other panels handle some aspects.
WDSU
Former Louisiana state senator launches campaign for lieutenant governor
OPELOUSAS, La. — A former Louisiana senator has launched his campaign for lieutenant governor. Elbert Guillory, who was a former senator from Opelousas, announced on his social media pages that he will be running against Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Guillory was a senator until 2016. He switched from the...
NOLA.com
A new law lets people with felonies sit on juries. Most Louisiana parishes haven't followed it.
A state law allowing people with past felony convictions to serve on juries isn't being followed in a swath of courts across Louisiana, threatening to bring proceedings to a halt and prompting some attorneys to argue that their clients aren't getting fair trials. Since the law’s passage by the Louisiana...
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Loyola Maroon
EDITORIAL: An open letter to Jeff Landry
Enshrined in its mission statement, Loyola University encourages students to “pursue truth, wisdom, and justice; and to work for a more just world.” Loyola students are guided by the institution’s Catholic and Jesuit principles. Loyola’s philosophies are inspired by those of Saint Ignatius, which we hope Loyola alumni will remain committed to through their practice of being positive and compassionate changemakers, seeking justice, truth, and God in all things.
Lawsuit alleges Port of South Louisiana violated state sunshine law
The Port of South Louisiana ran afoul of the state’s open meetings law last year by conducting public business relating to a proposed grain elevator project in St. John the Baptist Parish without the public’s awareness or opportunity for input, according to a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit.
KNOE TV8
HERSHERLL WEST PASSES
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is asking lawmakers to put $45 million in an incentive fund, but critics fear it won’t solve Louisiana’s homeowner's insurance crisis. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 10 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Town of Waterproof...
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent.
WDSU
Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
kalb.com
Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - The House on Wednesday, Feb. 1, approved bills to spend up to $45 million to encourage insurance companies to return to the state and to prevent firms that went bankrupt or were declared insolvent from using the money. The House Appropriations...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana counts $21B in announced decarbonization projects since 2020
More than $21 billion in new and expanded industrial projects focused on decarbonization have been announced for Louisiana since 2020, state officials say. That’s one of the main highlights of a new state report marking one year since Louisiana officially became the first state in the Gulf South to adopt a climate action plan. About two-thirds of Louisiana’s emissions come from the industrial sector, so industrial decarbonization is crucial for the state’s goal of capitalizing on the economic potential of the global transition to cleaner energy while working toward net-zero emissions.
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
Courthouse News Service
Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison
NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
brproud.com
By 2030, more than 60 percent of Louisiana’s population will have a higher education
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to the Louisiana Board of Regents, only 47% of Louisiana’s residents have a higher education. The board says in order for the state to move forward, that number must be higher. “We are a state gripped by poverty, and poverty crushes hope,”...
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
KPLC TV
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
