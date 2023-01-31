ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault

NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Probation ordered for Ritalin violation

FALLS CITY – Shelby Kuker, 32, of Falls City was sentenced to three years probation for delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place in March of 2022. She was also sentenced to 20 days in jail for possession of money during a drug violation. The court sealed...
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice six case passes away

BEATRICE - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 "Beatrice Six" murder case has passed away. Kathleen "Kathy" Gonzalez of York died on January 10 while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She passes away at the age of 62. "She faced adversity...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in crash near Beatrice Municipal Airport

BEATRICE – One person was taken to a local hospital from a two-vehicle collision next to the Beatrice Municipal Airport, Friday night. The person, a passenger in a car, was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The car, carrying three people, slammed into the back of a pickup on one of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 77.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LSO: looks for person responsible for leaving puppy on side of road

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy in a ditch near Lincoln, Friday. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they need the publics help to find the person who abandoned a puppy near N 14th St and McKelvie Friday morning. LSO said they were...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam

AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County pushes for more child care providers

NEBRASKA CITY – A gathering of over 30 child providers in Syracuse Thursday is raising optimism that the capacity for child care can grow in Otoe County and provide much-needed relief for the workforce. Dan Mauk of Nebraska City Area EDC reports good camaraderie and good engagement at the...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County approves armor coating for dustless roads

FALLS CITY - Steve Darveau Jr. of the Richardson County roads department presented the county board Tuesday with a summary of the one and six-year roads plan. The plan includes 11 projects on the one-year plan and 15 additional on the six-year plan at a projected cost of $10.5 million.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury and Jansen Fire Departments Battle Thursday Night Fire

FAIRBURY - Fire Crews from Fairbury and Jansen responded to a structure fire Thursday night in rural Jefferson County. According to Fairbury Rural Fire Assistant Chief Judd Stewart, the initial call went out Thursday night shortly after 8 of a fully involved garage fire two and a half miles south of Jansen. Because they have an automatic aid agreement in place, Jansen fire was immediately requested for mutual aid as well.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Crete wrestlers claim championships at girls district tourneys

As the two-day girls district wrestling tournaments come to a close across the state, the field for the girls state championships is now in focus. In Ol' Red 99.5 country, Beatrice, Crete and Johnson County Central (JCC) are sending multiple wrestlers to the state tournament later this month in February. Crete leads the way with six state qualifiers, JCC is sending three wrestlers to Omaha and a pair of Beatrice wrestlers made it to state.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?

NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NCTC presents awards at banquet

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce named Ambassador Health the business of the year at its annual banquet. NCTC received several nominations for the company. Ambassador Health had a 5-star rating from the government’s Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and, out of 188 nursing facilities in Nebraska, was ranked No. 1.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships

UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
MILFORD, NE

