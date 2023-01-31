Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault
NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
News Channel Nebraska
Probation ordered for Ritalin violation
FALLS CITY – Shelby Kuker, 32, of Falls City was sentenced to three years probation for delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place in March of 2022. She was also sentenced to 20 days in jail for possession of money during a drug violation. The court sealed...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice six case passes away
BEATRICE - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 "Beatrice Six" murder case has passed away. Kathleen "Kathy" Gonzalez of York died on January 10 while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She passes away at the age of 62. "She faced adversity...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in crash near Beatrice Municipal Airport
BEATRICE – One person was taken to a local hospital from a two-vehicle collision next to the Beatrice Municipal Airport, Friday night. The person, a passenger in a car, was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The car, carrying three people, slammed into the back of a pickup on one of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 77.
News Channel Nebraska
LSO: looks for person responsible for leaving puppy on side of road
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy in a ditch near Lincoln, Friday. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they need the publics help to find the person who abandoned a puppy near N 14th St and McKelvie Friday morning. LSO said they were...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam
AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County pushes for more child care providers
NEBRASKA CITY – A gathering of over 30 child providers in Syracuse Thursday is raising optimism that the capacity for child care can grow in Otoe County and provide much-needed relief for the workforce. Dan Mauk of Nebraska City Area EDC reports good camaraderie and good engagement at the...
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County approves armor coating for dustless roads
FALLS CITY - Steve Darveau Jr. of the Richardson County roads department presented the county board Tuesday with a summary of the one and six-year roads plan. The plan includes 11 projects on the one-year plan and 15 additional on the six-year plan at a projected cost of $10.5 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury and Jansen Fire Departments Battle Thursday Night Fire
FAIRBURY - Fire Crews from Fairbury and Jansen responded to a structure fire Thursday night in rural Jefferson County. According to Fairbury Rural Fire Assistant Chief Judd Stewart, the initial call went out Thursday night shortly after 8 of a fully involved garage fire two and a half miles south of Jansen. Because they have an automatic aid agreement in place, Jansen fire was immediately requested for mutual aid as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Crete wrestlers claim championships at girls district tourneys
As the two-day girls district wrestling tournaments come to a close across the state, the field for the girls state championships is now in focus. In Ol' Red 99.5 country, Beatrice, Crete and Johnson County Central (JCC) are sending multiple wrestlers to the state tournament later this month in February. Crete leads the way with six state qualifiers, JCC is sending three wrestlers to Omaha and a pair of Beatrice wrestlers made it to state.
News Channel Nebraska
Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?
NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
News Channel Nebraska
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
News Channel Nebraska
NCTC presents awards at banquet
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce named Ambassador Health the business of the year at its annual banquet. NCTC received several nominations for the company. Ambassador Health had a 5-star rating from the government’s Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and, out of 188 nursing facilities in Nebraska, was ranked No. 1.
News Channel Nebraska
Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships
UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers seeking to overcome turnover woes, end losing streak with home against against PSU
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska basketball is looking to get back on the winning track this weekend with a home game against Penn State. The Huskers have lost four straight, a streak that started with a loss to the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center. A big part of the...
Comments / 0