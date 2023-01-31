Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire
Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
25newsnow.com
Portable heaters blamed for house fire on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A preliminary investigation indicates a house fire late Thursday afternoon on Peoria’s south side was caused by an electrical problem with portable heaters in the home. The Peoria Fire Department said two people who lived in the house in the 1800 block of South...
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
Central Illinois Proud
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
1470 WMBD
One injured during late-afternoon shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – One woman may be seriously injured after a shooting in South Peoria. The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Laramie and Wiswall. Investigators on the scene tell 25 News a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An area in...
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested in connection with Sunday West Bluff armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect identified in an armed robbery earlier this week has been arrested. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Corey M. Wofford III was arrested for armed robbery and theft. At around 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Wofford was located in the 600 block of South Western and was...
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
25newsnow.com
Local whiskey distiller hopes closure is temporary
PEORIA (1470 & 100.3 WMBD) - A local whiskey distributor is down, but hopes it will not be out for long. JK Williams Distilling says on social media it has lost the lease on its building on Industrial Road in North Peoria. The business says the last day for its...
1470 WMBD
Another juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say another juvenile is in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing vehicles. Police say the latest arrest happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday near Ligonier and Marquette with a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the scene but was found shortly later on South Sumner,...
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man accused of making multiple bomb threats to downtown Peoria hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man accused of making multiple bomb threats to a hotel downtown has his bond set. Val Burks, 30, of Creve Coeur, appeared in Peoria County bonding court with bond set at $100,000. He is accused of making three bomb threats to the Marriott Pere...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
Police report shows EMS worker on trial tried to influence officer’s ‘recollection’ of murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another motion has been filed in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion in Limine Tuesday that forbids certain […]
