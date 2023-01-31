New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

Read full article on original website
St. Thomas Aquinas officially retires Cameron Dantzler’s jersey Friday night
The legacy of Cameron Dantzler will forever live on at St. Thomas Aquinas, after the school officially retired Dantzler's high school football jersey during a ceremony Friday night.
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.
Superdome celebrates Beyoncé with 2nd line
To celebrate the news that superstar performer Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to New Orleans, the Superdome is holding a second line parade tonight.
myneworleans.com
Men and Women of Fashion: Prix d’Elegance
“The arts provide us with not only beauty and appreciation of talent but also limitless boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with our philanthropic endeavors.”. This spring the style-savvy Men and Women of Fashion members again take their choice cause to the catwalk for a...
Loyola Maroon
Neutral Ground owners left “heart broken,” starts GoFundMe to find new location for coffee shop
Caroline Williams, known by most as Phant, broke down in tears last Thursday when she was greeted at the door by someone who mistook her for the realtor of the building where her beloved coffeeshop Neutral Ground is housed. Williams said they weren’t told when they had to go or...
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
WDSU
New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
whereyat.com
New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA
Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Traveling tour bus museum brings African American history to Louisiana parishes
The next stop for the Finding Our Roots African American Traveling Museum is Nichols University. T
NOLA.com
Al Copeland liked his restaurants 'cold, dark and loud.' The next generation brings new ideas.
The fried chicken with biscuits and red beans at Copeland’s of New Orleans are each a bit different from Popeyes, but their recipes were set by the same hand and they aren’t changing anytime soon. The artichoke and spinach dip with fried bow tie pasta screams throwback dish but remains a top seller and isn’t going anywhere either.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
bigeasymagazine.com
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help
While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
louisianaradionetwork.com
NOLA-based LA National Guard unit to deploy to Middle East for classified operation
The Louisiana National Guard held a deployment ceremony Friday in New Orleans. The 140-plus soldiers of the 3673 Support Maintenance Company (part of the 139TH Regional Support Group) – based in New Orleans – will deploy in aid of the Army’s Operation Spartan Shield. The event was at the World War II Museum in the Crescent City. Captain Mitchel Dougherty is the company Commander…
lcmchealth.org
LCMC HEALTH LAUNCHES MINORITY ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM
NEW ORLEANS – Today, LCMC Health announces its inaugural Minority Administrative Fellowship Program, an initiative that aims to diversify the healthcare executive workforce by educating, training, and inspiring recent graduates of master’s programs and exposing them to leadership opportunities. LCMC Health is building on its commitment to Diversity,...
theadvocate.com
Behind the Headlines: Can Mayor Cantrell regain the city's trust?
One year into her second term, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces troubles on all fronts, from crime and infrastructure challenges to a series of damaging headlines about her behavior and a recall drive. Columnists Stephanie Grace, Will Sutton and Clancy DuBos sat down to discuss the big question behind all the headlines: Can Cantrell turn things around?
NOLA.com
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
