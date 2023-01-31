Read full article on original website
World's Oldest Production Motorcycle Sells For $212,000 At Auction
The early days of motorcycling were a wild time. From strapping engines to the frames of unsuspecting bicycles, to steam-powered velocipedes, people were eager to find new and improved ways to get around. New technological frontiers are typically a time of great experimentation, and this era in motorcycling was certainly no different.
Italian Motorcycle Market Enjoys 37-Percent Growth In January 2023
2023 has just begun, and things are looking pretty good for the Italian motorcycle market. January, 2023, has seen an impressive 37.7-percent spike in motorcycle sales in Italy—and we haven’t even entered the spring and summer riding months. Data provided by the Associazione Nazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori (ANCMA) indicates that the start of the year has seen a lot of growth in Italy’s motorcycle segment. Let’s take a closer look.
Rebuilding A Vintage Dual Sport: Here’s The ASMR Rebuild Of Revzilla’s Yamaha DT-1
After watching Common Tread’s Wyoming trip, I instantly got invested in the two dual sport motorcycles that both Ari Henning and Zack Courts brought on the trip. The adventure that the two had was filled with a ton of unfortunate happenings, and the little Yamaha suffered a ton of abuse.
Yezdi Presents New Colorways For The 2023 Adventure And Scrambler
Classic Legends, the company behind the resurgence of popular motorcycle brands in India such as Jawa and Yezdi, is best known for its portfolio of affordable and stylish neo-retro motorcycles. For the 2023 model year, two of the most popular models in the Yezdi lineup have been given a cosmetic refresh: the Scrambler and Adventure.
North America Talent Cup Releases 2023 Provisional Calendar
Despite the U.S.’s rich Grand Prix motorcycle history, only two Moto2 riders will hail from the Colonies in 2023. To help future generations of American riders return to the world stage, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) integrated several U.S.-based race series into the Road to MotoGP program. The North America Talent Cup is one such series and it will bring the best up-and-coming racers to the fore in 2023.
Chinese Manufacturer Kove Presents The Cobra 125 R
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Kove has been working hard to get its models to market, especially in Europe. This comes just a few months after the brand made its global debut at EICMA 2022. Since then, the brand has competed in and completed the Dakar Rally with respectable standing, with hopes of joining the World SSP300 in 2023.
The Arai VZ-RAM Nakagami GP2 Set For A Release In March
Arai’s bringing its Nakagami GP2 graphic to its most every day of helmets, the Arai VZ-RAM. Patterned after the current GP helmet of Japanese racer, Takaaki Nakagami. Come March, the Japanese helmet manufacturer will launch the graphic option, which is the same graphic that Takaaki Nakagami, currently active in MotoGP, uses on his Arai racing helmet. The RX-7X was predictably the first to get this graphic, with its launch slated for June of 2022, last year. Now, if you want a similar design but find yourself preferring open-face lids, then this is a release worth waiting for.
