Arai’s bringing its Nakagami GP2 graphic to its most every day of helmets, the Arai VZ-RAM. Patterned after the current GP helmet of Japanese racer, Takaaki Nakagami. Come March, the Japanese helmet manufacturer will launch the graphic option, which is the same graphic that Takaaki Nakagami, currently active in MotoGP, uses on his Arai racing helmet. The RX-7X was predictably the first to get this graphic, with its launch slated for June of 2022, last year. Now, if you want a similar design but find yourself preferring open-face lids, then this is a release worth waiting for.

1 DAY AGO