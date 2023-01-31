Madison man accused of stealing $18,000 mower from Waunakee business

A Madison man faces felony theft charges along with misdemeanor bail jumping stemming from a police investigation that alleges he stole an Exmark Lazer zero-turn lawn mower valued at $17,999 in September.

According to a criminal complaint, local police responded to a Waunakee business that reported the mower missing on Sept. 18, 2022. Police reportedly identified a vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, and a trailer, owned by Paul J. Ascher, age 36, of Madison, from the business’ video surveillance. An identical vehicle and trailer were present at the defendant’s residence in Madison, according to the court document.

The defendant had also been identified in Wisconsin Department of Transportation photos, jail mugshots, social media photos and police body cameras, the court document states.

Police found Ascher’s phone using a Bong Road cell tower at 2:59 a.m., minutes after the mower was stolen.

Ascher’s neighbor’s surveillance camera also reportedly showed what looked like Ascher’s vehicle leave with an empty trailer at 12:52 a.m. on Sept. 18 and return with the mower at 4:18 a.m., according to the complaint.

Ascher faces misdemeanor bail jumping charges as he has pending charges of battery from a March 18, 2022, incident in Waunakee.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, a business, Ascher Lawncare LLC, at 107 Baker St., Waunakee, was registered by Paul J. Ascher in February 2022.

Ascher is currently free on cash bond, with an initial court appearance scheduled on Feb. 9.