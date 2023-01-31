ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

wdrb.com

4 sentenced on federal charges for running Louisville-based drug trafficking ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men convicted for their roles in a drug trafficking ring based in Louisville have been sentenced. The four men were living in apartments located in the Newburg neighborhood after moving to Louisville from Mississippi, according to legal documents. In addition to drug charges, all four were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms as convicted felons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YAHOO!

Louisville men indicted on gun, drug charges as part of DOJ's violence reduction program

Update: Seiko Ross was sentenced Feb. 1, 2023, to 14 years and seven months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Robert Ross was sentenced the same day to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Cory Ross was sentenced Jan. 26, 2023, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release. Andre Ross was sentenced Nov. 21, 2022, to four years and three months in prison and three years of supervised release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

62-year-old man dies weeks after crash in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died weeks after a crash in Oldham County. It happened Jan. 17 on La Grange Road in Pewee Valley. Rodger Jones, 62, was injured in the crash and died at University of Louisville Hospital on Saturday,...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police investigating after person found dead in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood. According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant

‘This is an opportunity of a lifetime’: New UofL President Dr. Kim Schatzel begins tenure. Dr. Kim Schatzel took over as UofL’s president this week, serving as the 19th president in school history. Louisville Black artist portrays the West End in abstract artwork. Updated: 13 hours ago. From...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
LEXINGTON, KY

