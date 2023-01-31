Read full article on original website
Technology for In Vivo CAR T-cell Therapy Advances
In vivo CAR-T gene therapies could overcome the challenges faced by autologous and allogeneic treatments. There is no doubt that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have had a tremendous positive impact on patients that have received them; however, autologous cell therapies produced in centralized manufacturing facilities have inherent limitations that inhibit widespread availability and access. Allogeneic, or off-the-shelf versions, are one potential solution, but developers of these therapies must overcome different challenges, such as graft-versus-host disease, the potential for introduction of chromosomal abnormalities, ensuring successful gene editing of all donor cells, and problems with T-cell exhaustion (1).
Potency Assays for Novel Complex Modalities
Variability instills consistency in advanced therapy medicinal products. In a tightly regulated industry, certifying that a drug is authentic, safe, and effective requires passing through several different thresholds of proof. In the 2011 Guidance for Industry, Potency Tests for Cellular and Gene Therapy Products (CGT) (1), FDA states, “No lot of any licensed product shall be released by the manufacturer prior to the completion of tests for conformity with standards applicable to such product, (21 CFR [Code of Federal Regulations 610.1), which include tests for potency, sterility, purity, and identity (21 CFR Part 610, Subpart B).” These requirements apply to all biological products, including autologous and single patient allogeneic products, where a lot may be defined as a single dose.
Purification of Antibodies Using Novel Convecdiff Membranes Part 2: Robust Performance at Comparable Product Quality
In part 2 of this article, results from the testing of a next generation convecdiff membrane are discussed. In part I of this article (1), a novel convecdiff Protein A membrane and its characteristics were introduced. In part 2, a next generation of the convecdiff membrane was tested in a second cycling study by AGC Biologics. This second cycling study was performed over the course of 100 cycles using clarified harvest of a recombinant monoclonal antibody produced at AGC. In both studies, the analyzed critical quality attributes, yield, and LRV of different contaminants are constant over all the cycles performed. No loss in performance was observed. The performance indicators and the viral clearance abilities of the material are comparable to state-of-the-art materials. These aspects underline the robustness and applicability of the convecdiff material.
The Commercial Message mRNA Products Send
This new pioneering phase of mRNA is loaded with potential, but also obstacles and false dawns. Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines have been largely optimized for stability, structure, and delivery. Integration of naturally occurring modified nucleosides, such as pseudouridine (ψ), reduces cytokine production by masking recognition of toll-like receptors, while improving translation and stability through decreasing activation of protein Kinase R and 2′-5′-oligoadenylate synthetases (1). To the lay person, these seem esoteric and weirdly fringe pathways. To immunologists and molecular biologists, for decades these have been pedestrian highway blockages to progress in the field. Success here has sent this message, “efforts to expand applications to other disease states will pay off in a big way.”
Gerresheimer Presents New Clinical Trial Kit at Pharmapack
Gerresheimer is presenting its new Clinical Trial Kit to accelerate drug development at Pharmapack in Paris. Gerresheimer presents its new Clinical Trial Kit at Pharmapack in Paris on Feb. 1-2, 2023. The kit consists of sterile Gx RTF vials in nest and tub or tray with matching closures and is tailored to requirements to support the development of new drugs, vaccines, and biologics in early phases.
Current Trends in Host Cell Protein Detection for Biologics Manufacturing
In this paper, the authors lay out some commonly accepted HCP analytical methods, the challenges of HCP assay, and provide recommendations on what can easily be accomplished in-house and when it may be better to outsource. Biologics, especially protein drugs, are often produced in cultured cells. Those cultured cells, called...
Benefits of Technologies Facilitate Adoption of Single-use Systems
Single-use systems hold key benefits for biomanufacturers, despite certain limitations. As downstream bioprocessing operations gradually implement single-use, biomanufacturing facilities are also being brought into alignment. What hurdles do biomanufacturers face in converting facilities to accommodate single-use systems (SUS) in downstream processing?. Key technologies. Certain key innovations in technology and equipment...
Accepting Alternative Approaches to Freeze Drying
Alternative approaches to freeze drying are gaining popularity and will help to overcome some of the challenges associated with conventional lyophilization. The biopharmaceutical market is experiencing continued growth—forecast to reach $769.45 billion by 2030 (1)—driven by factors such as an aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, thanks to the ability of biopharmaceuticals to treat diseases that were once considered ‘untreatable,’ there is a greater acceptance of these therapies across the board within the industry.
Proportion, Balance, and Restraint
The restraint to not target solely the major disease groups has provided good proportion and balance for our industry. FDA approved 37 drugs in 2022, within the normal range for the past decade or so. This is quite impressive for the industry given continuing headwinds thrown off by COVID-19 working conditions, limiting both productivity and in-person site inspections. Twenty-three of these drugs are considered first in class, meaning they operate via a unique mechanism of action. Most of that group had some speeded-up approval process such as accelerated approval, as a breakthrough therapy, fast tracked, or as an orphan drug (1).
FDA Food Center Reorg Puts Field Inspections in Limbo
A realignment of the Office of Regulatory Affairs would create a focus on “critical activities” for ensuring the safety of foods and other regulated products, including drugs, biologics, and medical devices. In announcing major changes to the agency’s oversight of foods and nutritional products, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf...
FDA Interactions with Industry Under Scrutiny
A Congressional probe of FDA’s approval of Alzheimer’s treatment targets the agency’s interactions with drug manufacturers. A detailed report from key House Committees blasts FDA’s role in advising, assessing, and providing accelerated approval in 2021 for Biogen’s controversial Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab). The critique calls for changes in agency interactions with manufacturers to more carefully document meetings and other communications and to clarify the agency’s role in advising sponsors on product testing and submissions.
