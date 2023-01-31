ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Kramer Debuts New Boyfriend Allan Russell As They Cozy Up In New Photo

By James Crowley
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jana Kramer has a new beau! The actress, 39, shared that she’s in a new relationship with Scottish soccer star Allan Russell, 42, in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 28. Jana shared a sweet photo of Allan wrapping his arms around her during a trip to Downtown Nashville, and the new couple looked absolutely overjoyed in the shot together.

Jana looked like she was laughing as she cuddled up to Allan, who also had a huge smile on his face. She grabbed his arm as he hugged her for an incredibly cute photo. She looked gorgeous in a brown jacket, while the Norwich City football club coach sported a white turtleneck under a black coat and jeans. While details about her new romance are still scarce, she did seem to imply that they had met or first started dating in Nashville. “Back Where it all started,” she wrote in the caption.

Allan is a football coach and former soccer player.

The One Tree Hill star also hinted that they may have had a few attempts trying to take a picture without laughing, but couldn’t help it. Regardless, they both looked very happy together. “Also this is so us… trying to take a photo,” she wrote with a laughing, crying emoji.

Allan is a former pro soccer player. He played for a variety of teams in Scottland, England, and The United States from 1997 until 2014. After he retired from playing, he took up coaching, and he is currently the set-piece coach for the Norwich City football club.

Jana shared her new relationship with the former football player.

The new romance with Allan comes nearly nine months after Jana’s previous relationship with trainer Ian Schinelli came to an end in April 2022, per People. Prior to dating Ian, Jana has been married three times before, with her most recent marriage being to former NFL player Michael Caussin. The couple got married in May 2015, but split up after six years in April 2021. The divorce was finalized in July 2021. The exes share two children Jolie Rae, 7, and Jace Joseph, 4. After her split from Michael was finalized, she was also briefly dating Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler from September 2021 until that October.

