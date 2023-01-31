ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
orlandomagazine.com

Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach

There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
hernandosun.com

Farewell, Ginger Stanley Hallowell

Iconic actress, aquatic stunt woman passes away at age 91. Stuntwoman; actress; model; Weeki Wachee mermaid; from the waters of Weeki Wachee to the bright lights of Hollywood-style movie productions, Ginger Stanley Hallowell has made her watermark on this cultural landscape. This Orlando resident was born on December 19, 1931,...
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Ready or not, Martin is coming

Popular host to convene town hall meeting in Daytona. True to a commitment he made last week in the wake of the Ed Reed saga at Bethune-CookmanUniversity (B-CU), popular Black journalist Roland Martin will come to Daytona on Friday for a town hall meeting to air concerns of the university’s students.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Earns Semifinal Appearance in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Indiana men's golf advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Match Play Championships on Friday afternoon at the Hammock Beach Resort after earning the tiebreaker against Rutgers (2.5-2.5) in the quarterfinal round. Fifth-year senior Mitch Davis salvaged the round by earning a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
stetson.edu

Stetson in the News, Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023

* Hometown News featured Stetson in the Jan. 26 story “Stetson renews fundraising effort for Ukrainian students in DeLand.” Also, Tech Inside Out, My Silly Little Gang, the Washington Daily News and more than 80 other media outlets cited Stetson in the Jan. 28 story “Stetson University renews fundraising to allow 4 Ukrainian students to remain another year.”
DELAND, FL
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wintergardenmoms.com

A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour

Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
WINTER PARK, FL
flaglerlive.com

AdventHealth Daytona Beach Breaks Ground on Medical Office Building and Surgery Center

Residents of east Volusia County will soon have a new and convenient option for outpatient surgical services. AdventHealth has broken ground on an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) that will provide a wide range of procedures including cardiac, general surgery, orthopedics, and several other specialties. The building is on AdventHealth’s existing Daytona Beach campus on Memorial Medical Parkway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
What Now Orlando

RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee

On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
ORLANDO, FL

