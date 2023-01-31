USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (32) 21-0 800 1 2. Stanford 21-2 746 2 3. LSU 21-0 737 3 4. Connecticut 20-2 704 4 5. Indiana 20-1 685 6 6. Iowa 17-4 605 8 7. Utah 18-2 593 9 8. Notre Dame 17-3 559 7 9. Maryland 18-4 521 11 10. Ohio State 19-3 509 5 11. Virginia Tech 17-4 453 10 12. Iowa State 15-4 448 15 13. North Carolina State 16-5 363 18 14. North Carolina 16-5 348 19 15. Duke 18-3 289 16 16. UCLA 17-5 288 13 17. Oklahoma 16-4 274 12 18. Gonzaga 21-2 266 20 19. Michigan 17-5 255 17 20. Arizona 16-5 222 14 21. Villanova 18-4 146 21 22. South Florida 20-4 135 25 23. Middle Tennessee 18-2 92 NR 24. Illinois 17-5 56 22 25. Texas 16-6 53 NR

Dropped Out: No. 23 Oregon (14-7); No. 24 Arkansas (17-7).

Others receiving votes: Oregon (14-7) 49; Florida State (19-5) 44; Florida Gulf Coast (20-3) 39; Colorado (17-5) 31; Southern California (16-5) 21; Columbia (17-3) 18; UNLV (20-2) 17; St. John's (17-3) 10; Arkansas (17-7) 9; Baylor (14-6) 9; Purdue (15-6) 4; Massachusetts (17-4) 1; Tennessee (16-8) 1.

