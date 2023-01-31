USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (32)
|21-0
|800
|1
|2. Stanford
|21-2
|746
|2
|3. LSU
|21-0
|737
|3
|4. Connecticut
|20-2
|704
|4
|5. Indiana
|20-1
|685
|6
|6. Iowa
|17-4
|605
|8
|7. Utah
|18-2
|593
|9
|8. Notre Dame
|17-3
|559
|7
|9. Maryland
|18-4
|521
|11
|10. Ohio State
|19-3
|509
|5
|11. Virginia Tech
|17-4
|453
|10
|12. Iowa State
|15-4
|448
|15
|13. North Carolina State
|16-5
|363
|18
|14. North Carolina
|16-5
|348
|19
|15. Duke
|18-3
|289
|16
|16. UCLA
|17-5
|288
|13
|17. Oklahoma
|16-4
|274
|12
|18. Gonzaga
|21-2
|266
|20
|19. Michigan
|17-5
|255
|17
|20. Arizona
|16-5
|222
|14
|21. Villanova
|18-4
|146
|21
|22. South Florida
|20-4
|135
|25
|23. Middle Tennessee
|18-2
|92
|NR
|24. Illinois
|17-5
|56
|22
|25. Texas
|16-6
|53
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 23 Oregon (14-7); No. 24 Arkansas (17-7).
Others receiving votes: Oregon (14-7) 49; Florida State (19-5) 44; Florida Gulf Coast (20-3) 39; Colorado (17-5) 31; Southern California (16-5) 21; Columbia (17-3) 18; UNLV (20-2) 17; St. John's (17-3) 10; Arkansas (17-7) 9; Baylor (14-6) 9; Purdue (15-6) 4; Massachusetts (17-4) 1; Tennessee (16-8) 1.
