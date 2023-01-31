ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NY

Syracuse.com

$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County

The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See the 78 CNY students who went - and 1 that’s going - to the national spelling bee since 1947 (list)

Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard -- and its predecessors - have hosted an annual spelling bee since 1947. The students who have won the annual regional spelling bee go on to compete in the national contest. This year, the syracuse.com | The Post-Standard bee was Saturday at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Air Force One lands in Syracuse for Biden visit

Air Force One has landed at Hancock Field Air National Guard base near Syracuse. President Joe Biden is making a private visit to Syracuse today, the White House has said. The president’s schedule released Saturday morning said he will visit a “local stop” at 11:30 a.m. No address was provided. The visit is closed to the press.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Action by community groups and CORE forces Syracuse’s leaders to confront injustice in the 1960s

In a letter to the editor of the Post-Standard, published on March 26, 1964, Fraternicus, employing a tactic popular during the American Revolution and in the decades immediately following of writing political treatises under pseudonyms, implored a community gripped by sustained protests against social injustices to look to its past for inspiration, guidance, and perspective.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Couple feels ‘very blessed’ to have lived at their ‘Critter Creek Hollow’ near Pompey

POMPEY, N.Y. – A few weeks after their new custom-built house at 3880 Pompey Hollow Road near Pompey was finished in 2016, Joy and Kent Gillis threw a party. It was a chance for them to thank the architect, Jim Hagan, and the builders and craftspeople for their hard work in making their dreams come true. Awards were handed out. Painters, for example, were given the “Michelangelo Award.”
POMPEY, NY
Syracuse.com

Biden mentions Chinese spy balloon during Syracuse visit

During his visit to Syracuse Saturday, President Joe Biden gave a quick answer when reporters asked about the Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S. “We’re gonna take care of it” he said, according to a New York Times reporter traveling in a press pool with the president and his son, Hunter Biden.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
