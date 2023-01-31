POMPEY, N.Y. – A few weeks after their new custom-built house at 3880 Pompey Hollow Road near Pompey was finished in 2016, Joy and Kent Gillis threw a party. It was a chance for them to thank the architect, Jim Hagan, and the builders and craftspeople for their hard work in making their dreams come true. Awards were handed out. Painters, for example, were given the “Michelangelo Award.”

