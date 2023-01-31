Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Related
Road closures, police presence in Syracuse suburbs for Biden visit in Fairmount neighborhood
Fairmount, N.Y. -- Road closures and a heavy police presence blanketed the Syracuse suburbs in anticipation of President Joe Biden’s visit to a Fairmount neighborhood Saturday. The president and his son Hunter Biden are visiting family members in the area after Joe Biden’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last...
Traffic alert: Multiple crashes reported on Syracuse-area highways
Syracuse, N.Y — Police, fire departments and ambulance crews are responding to more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes this morning, most on area highways and ramps. There are crashes on I-690, I-695 and I-81, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. One police officer reported he saw cars...
$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
The legend of CNY’s cannonball tree: How a Civil War relic wound up buried deep in a farmer’s elm tree
In 1935, a pair of men cut down a towering elm tree on their farm in Jordan, N.Y. Lodges deep in the trunk, buried in layer upon layer of new wood, they found a six-pound cannonball -- a relic of a dreary night that would forever enshrine the tree in local lore.
Onondaga County sheriff tells state he can’t merge jail, prison; commission requests information
Jamesville, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley told a state corrections commission he can’t merge the prison and jail at this time, according to a letter from the commission. The commission, which regulates correctional facilities in New York state, is now requesting more information about the county’s...
See the 78 CNY students who went - and 1 that’s going - to the national spelling bee since 1947 (list)
Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard -- and its predecessors - have hosted an annual spelling bee since 1947. The students who have won the annual regional spelling bee go on to compete in the national contest. This year, the syracuse.com | The Post-Standard bee was Saturday at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
Air Force One lands in Syracuse for Biden visit
Air Force One has landed at Hancock Field Air National Guard base near Syracuse. President Joe Biden is making a private visit to Syracuse today, the White House has said. The president’s schedule released Saturday morning said he will visit a “local stop” at 11:30 a.m. No address was provided. The visit is closed to the press.
After nearly 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research reveals what happened to CNY man missing in Alaska
Brewerton, N.Y. — Nearly 50 years ago, Gary Frank Sotherden disappeared while trapping in a remote area of Alaska. His loved ones back in Central New York never knew for sure what happened to the 25-year-old man. Now, cold case investigators with the Alaska State Police have identified the...
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
Action by community groups and CORE forces Syracuse’s leaders to confront injustice in the 1960s
In a letter to the editor of the Post-Standard, published on March 26, 1964, Fraternicus, employing a tactic popular during the American Revolution and in the decades immediately following of writing political treatises under pseudonyms, implored a community gripped by sustained protests against social injustices to look to its past for inspiration, guidance, and perspective.
National fitness clothing retailer to open in Towne Center at Fayetteville
Athleta, a national fitness clothing chain, is opening in Towne Center at Fayetteville. The brand, owned by Gap Inc., specializes in active lifestyle clothing for women and girls. It also has a location that opened at Destiny USA in 2018.
Getting ready for ‘The Prom’: Jamesville-DeWitt students rehearse for spring musical (157 photos)
Students of Jamesville-DeWitt High School have been preparing for their spring musical for weeks. We sent photographer Rhonda Hawes to one of their rehearsals on Saturday, Feb. 4, to capture images of the preparations going on on the stage and behind the scenes. >> High school musical season in CNY...
House of the Week: Couple feels ‘very blessed’ to have lived at their ‘Critter Creek Hollow’ near Pompey
POMPEY, N.Y. – A few weeks after their new custom-built house at 3880 Pompey Hollow Road near Pompey was finished in 2016, Joy and Kent Gillis threw a party. It was a chance for them to thank the architect, Jim Hagan, and the builders and craftspeople for their hard work in making their dreams come true. Awards were handed out. Painters, for example, were given the “Michelangelo Award.”
President Joe Biden to visit Syracuse days after brother-in-law’s death
President Joe Biden is flying into Syracuse this morning on Air Force One for a personal visit. Biden is not making any public appearances. His schedule released Saturday morning said he will visit a “local stop” at 11:30 a.m. No address was provided. The visit is closed to the press.
Biden mentions Chinese spy balloon during Syracuse visit
During his visit to Syracuse Saturday, President Joe Biden gave a quick answer when reporters asked about the Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S. “We’re gonna take care of it” he said, according to a New York Times reporter traveling in a press pool with the president and his son, Hunter Biden.
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
High school roundup: Cazenovia ice hockey edges Mohawk Valley in divisional contest
The Cazenovia ice hockey team has been on a roll of late as the regular season winds down. The team’s successful end-of-the-season stretch continued with a 2-1 win over Mohawk Valley in a Section III Division II contest Saturday afternoon .
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 10)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9.
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0