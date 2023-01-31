For much of the season, the Syracuse women’s basketball team’s play in the fourth quarter ― and whether SU wins or loses ― has been decided by Dyaisha Fair’s play. Against Virginia on Jan. 26, Fair outscored the entire Cavalier squad with 17 points in the final period to turn a close game into a runaway win. But against Virginia Tech on Thursday, she scored just three points in the fourth quarter as the Hokies turned a contested affair into a double-digit victory.

