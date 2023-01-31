ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall to Checkers, 5-3

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a four-game points streak for the Crunch and drops the team to 21-15-4-3 on the season. Charlotte won the four-game season series, 3-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-72 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew...
Dyaisha Fair reaches milestone, helps seal Syracuse women’s win over Boston College

For much of the season, the Syracuse women’s basketball team’s play in the fourth quarter ― and whether SU wins or loses ― has been decided by Dyaisha Fair’s play. Against Virginia on Jan. 26, Fair outscored the entire Cavalier squad with 17 points in the final period to turn a close game into a runaway win. But against Virginia Tech on Thursday, she scored just three points in the fourth quarter as the Hokies turned a contested affair into a double-digit victory.
Syracuse snaps 3-game skid with win at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, Mass. ― The Syracuse Orange finally closed out a close game in the final minutes, beating Boston College 77-69 to end a 3-game losing streak here at the Conte Forum on Saturday. Syracuse out-scored the Eagles 21 to nine in the game’s final eight minutes to come...
Syracuse vs. Boston College basketball predictions: CBB Picks today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Syracuse is struggling coming into today’s contest, having lost three straight games and essentially being eliminated from at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament....
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

