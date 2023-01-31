Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Related
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 10)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Checkers, 5-3
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a four-game points streak for the Crunch and drops the team to 21-15-4-3 on the season. Charlotte won the four-game season series, 3-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
Joey Spallina went shot-crazy in Syracuse’s win over Vermont. Gary Gait says ‘the goals will come’
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse men’s lacrosse attacker Joey Spallina finally found the back of the net late in the third period, it felt like it should have been his third or fourth goal. The newest No. 22 wearer for the Orange had nine shots by that point...
High school roundup: Cazenovia ice hockey edges Mohawk Valley in divisional contest
The Cazenovia ice hockey team has been on a roll of late as the regular season winds down. The team’s successful end-of-the-season stretch continued with a 2-1 win over Mohawk Valley in a Section III Division II contest Saturday afternoon .
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-72 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew...
Cicero-North Syracuse hoists Class AA wrestling trophy; 4 other teams crowned section champions
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad began the Class AA tournament on Saturday at its home base, and walked away with the crown. The Northstars compiled a score of 195.5. J-D/CBA, last year’s Class AA champions, came in second (188). Liverpool placed third (167), while Baldwinsville took fourth (120). West Genesee finished fifth (111).
Syracuse women’s basketball sweeps Boston College; Dyaisha Fair hits 2,500 career points
Georgia Woolley dropped 18 points in the first half, Dyaisha Fair scored her 2,500th career point and the Syracuse women’s basketball team cruised past Boston College 79-72 Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. After the Orange jumped out to an 11-2 lead, the Eagles scored 13 unanswered points to...
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz responds to benching with stellar stretch run against Boston College: ‘It propelled us’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Jim Boeheim sent a message to Judah Mintz when he took the freshman guard out of Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Saturday. Boeheim had another message for Mintz when he sent him back into the game. Mintz received both messages loud and clear.
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
Jesse Edwards carries Syracuse over BC, but Judah Mintz was key, too (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. -- Syracuse continued down the rematch road Saturday here at the Conte Forum, where the Orange played Boston College for the second time this season. Last time, SU won 79-65 on a day when Joe Girard scored 24 points and Benny Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Getting ready for ‘The Prom’: Jamesville-DeWitt students rehearse for spring musical (157 photos)
Students of Jamesville-DeWitt High School have been preparing for their spring musical for weeks. We sent photographer Rhonda Hawes to one of their rehearsals on Saturday, Feb. 4, to capture images of the preparations going on on the stage and behind the scenes. >> High school musical season in CNY...
Dyaisha Fair reaches milestone, helps seal Syracuse women’s win over Boston College
For much of the season, the Syracuse women’s basketball team’s play in the fourth quarter ― and whether SU wins or loses ― has been decided by Dyaisha Fair’s play. Against Virginia on Jan. 26, Fair outscored the entire Cavalier squad with 17 points in the final period to turn a close game into a runaway win. But against Virginia Tech on Thursday, she scored just three points in the fourth quarter as the Hokies turned a contested affair into a double-digit victory.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse opens 2023 season vs. Vermont (5 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Are you ready for some lacrosse?. The opening faceoff for the 2023 season comes Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team hosts the Vermont Catamounts.
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
Syracuse snaps 3-game skid with win at Boston College
Chestnut Hill, Mass. ― The Syracuse Orange finally closed out a close game in the final minutes, beating Boston College 77-69 to end a 3-game losing streak here at the Conte Forum on Saturday. Syracuse out-scored the Eagles 21 to nine in the game’s final eight minutes to come...
Want to shoot hoops at a museum? Basketball meets art at interactive Everson exhibit in Syracuse
Basketball, the 13-rule game invented in 1891, has grown far beyond the court since its creation. It’s evolved into an expansive cultural phenomenon, inspiring music, fashion, film, and art. The Everson’s latest exhibition features artists approaching the sport through new perspectives, and even lets you play a little ball at the museum.
Arctic blast could bring dangerous wind chills and snow squalls to Upstate NY
Update: Some school districts, including Syracuse, have already announced they’ll be closed on Friday because of the cold. Wind chill values could be 20 below zero Friday morning. Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings across much of Upstate New York for Friday and...
HS roundup: West Canada Valley boys basketball tops Morrisville-Eaton, coach grabs 100th victory
It was a special Friday evening for the West Canada Valley boys basketball team in its road contest against Center State Conference foe Morrisville-Eaton. Not only did WCV top the Warriors by a score of 92-63 for its seventh win in a row, head coach David Smith also recorded his 100th-career victory.
Syracuse vs. Boston College basketball predictions: CBB Picks today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Syracuse is struggling coming into today’s contest, having lost three straight games and essentially being eliminated from at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament....
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0